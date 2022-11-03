ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments

bellevueheraldleader.com

Iowa gets much-needed rain as harvest nears end

DES MOINES — Warm and dry conditions early last week helped accelerate row crop harvest, which remained ahead of average with 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, anhydrous application,...
