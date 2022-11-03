Read full article on original website
Related
bellevueheraldleader.com
Three candidates compete for two seats from southeast S.D. House district
Legislative redistricting created an upheaval in the boundaries of the district lines in southeast South Dakota. In South Dakota, voters elect one senator and two House members from each of the 35 districts. More from this section.
bellevueheraldleader.com
Iowa gets much-needed rain as harvest nears end
DES MOINES — Warm and dry conditions early last week helped accelerate row crop harvest, which remained ahead of average with 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, anhydrous application,...
Comments / 0