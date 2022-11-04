Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday
Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
Kentucky HC John Calipari discusses grieving with team after death of players' father
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts terrible referee decision
Saturday afternoon’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs was an absolutely massive game in the College Football Playoff landscape. As a result, you’d expect everyone involved to be at their absolute best from the players, to the coaches, to the game’s officials. But apparently, the referees didn’t quite get the memo.
Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast
Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols head coach Josh Heupel has hilarious interaction with reporter
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is extremely loose heading into a massive showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Heupel is so loose, in fact, that he threw a rare jab at a reporter this week. It was all in good fun (I think), but hilarious nonetheless. Here’s the...
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
Woman Organizes The Murder Of Her NBA Star Ex-Husband Amid Money Troubles
Lorenzen Wright was a bonafide hometown hero in Memphis, Tennessee, where he played for the Grizzlies basketball team. Despite his fame and the fortune he made as an NBA player, it would take years before his killers paid for their crimes. Born Lorenzen Vern-Gagne Wright in 1975, he spent his...
Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
athleticbusiness.com
HS Principal Placed on Leave Following Suicide Death of AD
Marlon Ball, the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to a district statement mourning the death of Dunbar athletic director Jason Howel. Howell's death Tuesday is being investigated as a suicide, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Lexington...
Look: Iowa Player Refuses To Let Teammate Help Opponent Up
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell set the tone for his team this Saturday against Purdue. At one point in the game, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went to help a Purdue player get up off the turf. Campbell, however, wouldn't allow that to happen. Campbell pulled DeJean away from the Purdue...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
