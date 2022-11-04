Read full article on original website
2023 defensive lineman Gabriel Moore talks future decision, overall favorite
Louisville High School experienced just one loss in the regular season and the Wildcats were rarely challenged inside the Class 4A ranks. Thanks to 2023 prospect Gabriel Moore and his defensive teammates, those winning ways have carried over to the postseason.
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. James Madison | Game 9
The Cardinals cap off their home stand with a matchup against the Dukes that has bowl eligibility on the line.
Final Stats: Louisville defeats James Madison, 34-10
Louisville outscored James Madison 24-0 in the second half to highlight a 34-10 win over the Dukes. It marks the fourth consecutive win for the Cardinals who also become eligible for the second straight season. UofL improves to 6-3 overall, while JMU falls to 5-3 FINAL STATS. Pregame Notes: Louisville...
Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
Walk Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2022
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022. Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,...
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking great the next few days (though a few showers for Southern KY possible today) with highs in the 70s and pushing 80 in some areas mid-week. Next Wed-Thu: potential for a rain to snow setup, something to watch.
wdrb.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Muhammad Ali Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center held its largest fundraiser of the year with its annual Humanitarian Awards on Saturday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also spent time in Louisville prior to the event that was themed as "peace."
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Ghost-Like Girl Seen in Upper Window of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills [PHOTO]
Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the most haunted places in the country. People from all over the world flock to the once Tuberculosis hospital to hopefully catch a glimpse of the spirits that supposedly haunt the structure. Over the years, I have written several articles about...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
wdrb.com
WEEKEND RAIN: Timing Out Gusty Showers & How Much Rain Could Fall...
So far, there's been no "brrrrr" this November with temperatures even making a run at 80 this afternoon. Saturday won't be as warm, sunny, or dry as a cold front delivers our next rain chance. A decaying line of storms will be moving into our western communities around daybreak. Even without rain or storms nearby, check out those wind gusts up to 50 mph! Secure any outdoor items and don't expect to see many leaves in the trees beyond this weekend.
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana School is returning to a mask mandate after attendance takes a major dip. The students at Community Montessori in New Albany are out of the classroom Friday. They weren’t there Thursday either. There’s been a rise in sicknesses that have kept...
Wave 3
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
