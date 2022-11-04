ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Final Stats: Louisville defeats James Madison, 34-10

Louisville outscored James Madison 24-0 in the second half to highlight a 34-10 win over the Dukes. It marks the fourth consecutive win for the Cardinals who also become eligible for the second straight season. UofL improves to 6-3 overall, while JMU falls to 5-3 FINAL STATS. Pregame Notes: Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking great the next few days (though a few showers for Southern KY possible today) with highs in the 70s and pushing 80 in some areas mid-week. Next Wed-Thu: potential for a rain to snow setup, something to watch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WEEKEND RAIN: Timing Out Gusty Showers & How Much Rain Could Fall...

So far, there's been no "brrrrr" this November with temperatures even making a run at 80 this afternoon. Saturday won't be as warm, sunny, or dry as a cold front delivers our next rain chance. A decaying line of storms will be moving into our western communities around daybreak. Even without rain or storms nearby, check out those wind gusts up to 50 mph! Secure any outdoor items and don't expect to see many leaves in the trees beyond this weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

