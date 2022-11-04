Year two of the Wes Miller era at Cincinnati is finally upon us and an opening night matchup against the Chaminade Silverswords at Fifth Third Arena tips off the excitement. A visit from the Hawaiian University also builds anticipation for the trip to the Maui Invitational that is only a couple weeks away. After the Bearcats finished the 2021-22 campaign on a tough skid, there will be plenty of things to watch on Monday night at 7pm on ESPN+.

