Cincinnati vs Chaminade: Things to Watch

Year two of the Wes Miller era at Cincinnati is finally upon us and an opening night matchup against the Chaminade Silverswords at Fifth Third Arena tips off the excitement. A visit from the Hawaiian University also builds anticipation for the trip to the Maui Invitational that is only a couple weeks away. After the Bearcats finished the 2021-22 campaign on a tough skid, there will be plenty of things to watch on Monday night at 7pm on ESPN+.
