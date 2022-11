Week 11 Texas high school football statewide scores

The TCU Horned Frogs are the story of the 2022 college football season in the Big 12 this year. Without a doubt, they are one of the more dangerous offenses in the country. TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston is out with an apparent ankle injury. Nevertheless, the offense hasn’t missed a beat in his absence. Led by Kendre Miller, Darius Davis and Taye Barber, the Frogs are moving the ball with ease on the Texas Tech Red Raiders this week.

