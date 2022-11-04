Gaylord volleyball defeats Alpena, falls to Petoskey in district semis

GAYLORD ― With a favorable district draw and a team gaining momentum headed into the MHSAA volleyball playoffs, the Gaylord Blue Devils volleyball program was feeling good about its chances to make a run.

However, making a run would mean getting past the team they couldn't find an answer for this season, their rivals from Petoskey.

In both of the regular season matchups between the Blue Devils and the Northmen, Gaylord stormed out to two-set leads before falling in three straight sets for some of their most disappointing losses, leaving them hungry for revenge. And they got their chance at revenge after defeating Alpena on Tuesday, hosting Petoskey on Thursday, November 3 for the district semifinals.

Unfortunately for Gaylord, revenge wasn't in the cards.

The teams battled all night, but Petoskey eventually claimed the 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-20), advancing to the district finals and bringing Gaylord's season to an end.

Tuesday vs. Alpena

The Blue Devils got their playoff run started on the right foot, defeating Alpena in four sets (25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20) to advance to the semifinals.

Alpena had a better start to the match, storming out to 10-6 lead before Gaylord figured things out. They got some help from their senior leader Abby Radulski, who rattled off a five-point service run to take the Blue Devils from down by four to up by one. From there, another five-point run with Ava Wells serving gave Gaylord the cushion it needed to pull away.

The second set was much more dominant for Gaylord, with the Blue Devils rattling off nine straight points with Kennedy Wangler serving before pulling away for the second-set victory.

Alpena was able to capitalize on another strong start in set three, pulling ahead with a 9-4 lead and sustaining that lead through the set for the 25-18 victory. However, Gaylord was able to put the Wildcats away in the fourth set, thanks partly to some expert serving from senior Hannah Fisher.

"Hannah has a great float serve that just drops in," head coach Brittany Cornish said. "Hannah got the ball deep and when it's deep and hard, it's hard to pass the ball."

Her serve run put Gaylord ahead 18-14 and closed the door, sealing a 25-20 and four-set victory to move on to the district semifinal.

Thursday vs. Petoskey

Mistakes had gotten in the Blue Devils' way in their last two matchups against Petoskey, something coach Cornish was hoping to put an end to on Thursday night.

"We just can't beat ourselves. Last time we had a lot of errors and I feel like if we fix our errors, it will be a different outcome," Cornish said.

For the most part, they did that. keeping the rallies going with some clutch plays while keeping the pressure on Petoskey.

Petoskey kept responding, however.

The first set was largely back-and-forth, with no team getting a lead larger than three as they began to feel each other out. With the score tied at 19, Petoskey finally found some momentum, breaking off four straight points to eventually take the 25-21 victory.

Set two was much of the same, but Gaylord held slight advantages throughout, giving the feel the Blue Devils had control. It really felt like they took firm control when a Radulski kill and ace in back-to-back plays gave them a 21-20 lead and forced Petoskey to use a timeout.

Still, the Northmen weathered the storm, eventually reclaiming a 24-22 lead before forcing Gaylord to use a timeout of their own. The stoppage allowed Gaylord to find one more point, but a spike into the net gave Petoskey the 25-23 victory and a 2-0 advantage.

Again, no team had a clear advantage in set three as the score remained tight throughout. Again, however, it was Petoskey breaking the stalemate, bringing the score from an 18-18 tie to a 21-18 lead before pulling away for the 25-20 victory and the 3-0 sweep.

Petoskey moves on to the district finals, set to take on Sault Ste Marie on Saturday, November 5. Meanwhile, Gaylord wraps up a successful season, highlighted by its recent Boyne City Invite tournament championship while wrapping the year with a 7-1-2 record in its last 10 games.

Full Gaylord season recap to come.

STATS

vs. Alpena

Abby Radulski 12 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 1 assist1 ace

Alexis Kozlowski, 9 kills, 1 block, 13 digs, 1 assist,

Maddi Dipzinski, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs, 25 assists

Meghan Keen, 6 kills, 2 digs

vs. Petoskey

Radulski 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace

Kozlowski 8 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace

Dipzinski 1 kill, 17 digs, 15 assists

Keen 5 kills, 4 blocks

Ava Wells, 10 digs, 2 aces

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord volleyball defeats Alpena, falls to Petoskey in district semis