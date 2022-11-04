ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Gaylord volleyball defeats Alpena, falls to Petoskey in district semis

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago

GAYLORD ― With a favorable district draw and a team gaining momentum headed into the MHSAA volleyball playoffs, the Gaylord Blue Devils volleyball program was feeling good about its chances to make a run.

However, making a run would mean getting past the team they couldn't find an answer for this season, their rivals from Petoskey.

In both of the regular season matchups between the Blue Devils and the Northmen, Gaylord stormed out to two-set leads before falling in three straight sets for some of their most disappointing losses, leaving them hungry for revenge. And they got their chance at revenge after defeating Alpena on Tuesday, hosting Petoskey on Thursday, November 3 for the district semifinals.

Unfortunately for Gaylord, revenge wasn't in the cards.

The teams battled all night, but Petoskey eventually claimed the 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-20), advancing to the district finals and bringing Gaylord's season to an end.

Tuesday vs. Alpena

The Blue Devils got their playoff run started on the right foot, defeating Alpena in four sets (25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20) to advance to the semifinals.

Alpena had a better start to the match, storming out to 10-6 lead before Gaylord figured things out. They got some help from their senior leader Abby Radulski, who rattled off a five-point service run to take the Blue Devils from down by four to up by one. From there, another five-point run with Ava Wells serving gave Gaylord the cushion it needed to pull away.

The second set was much more dominant for Gaylord, with the Blue Devils rattling off nine straight points with Kennedy Wangler serving before pulling away for the second-set victory.

Alpena was able to capitalize on another strong start in set three, pulling ahead with a 9-4 lead and sustaining that lead through the set for the 25-18 victory. However, Gaylord was able to put the Wildcats away in the fourth set, thanks partly to some expert serving from senior Hannah Fisher.

"Hannah has a great float serve that just drops in," head coach Brittany Cornish said. "Hannah got the ball deep and when it's deep and hard, it's hard to pass the ball."

Her serve run put Gaylord ahead 18-14 and closed the door, sealing a 25-20 and four-set victory to move on to the district semifinal.

Thursday vs. Petoskey

Mistakes had gotten in the Blue Devils' way in their last two matchups against Petoskey, something coach Cornish was hoping to put an end to on Thursday night.

"We just can't beat ourselves. Last time we had a lot of errors and I feel like if we fix our errors, it will be a different outcome," Cornish said.

For the most part, they did that. keeping the rallies going with some clutch plays while keeping the pressure on Petoskey.

Petoskey kept responding, however.

The first set was largely back-and-forth, with no team getting a lead larger than three as they began to feel each other out. With the score tied at 19, Petoskey finally found some momentum, breaking off four straight points to eventually take the 25-21 victory.

Set two was much of the same, but Gaylord held slight advantages throughout, giving the feel the Blue Devils had control. It really felt like they took firm control when a Radulski kill and ace in back-to-back plays gave them a 21-20 lead and forced Petoskey to use a timeout.

Still, the Northmen weathered the storm, eventually reclaiming a 24-22 lead before forcing Gaylord to use a timeout of their own. The stoppage allowed Gaylord to find one more point, but a spike into the net gave Petoskey the 25-23 victory and a 2-0 advantage.

Again, no team had a clear advantage in set three as the score remained tight throughout. Again, however, it was Petoskey breaking the stalemate, bringing the score from an 18-18 tie to a 21-18 lead before pulling away for the 25-20 victory and the 3-0 sweep.

Petoskey moves on to the district finals, set to take on Sault Ste Marie on Saturday, November 5. Meanwhile, Gaylord wraps up a successful season, highlighted by its recent Boyne City Invite tournament championship while wrapping the year with a 7-1-2 record in its last 10 games.

Full Gaylord season recap to come.

STATS

vs. Alpena

Abby Radulski 12 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 1 assist1 ace

Alexis Kozlowski, 9 kills, 1 block, 13 digs, 1 assist,

Maddi Dipzinski, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs, 25 assists

Meghan Keen, 6 kills, 2 digs

vs. Petoskey

Radulski 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace

Kozlowski 8 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace

Dipzinski 1 kill, 17 digs, 15 assists

Keen 5 kills, 4 blocks

Ava Wells, 10 digs, 2 aces

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord volleyball defeats Alpena, falls to Petoskey in district semis

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Evart Wins District Title 35-7 Over East Jordan

EVART – The Evart Wildcats turned in an impressive defensive performance to claim a District Championship, 35-7 over East Jordan on Friday night. With the win, Evart (10-1) advances to the Regional Final, where they will play Iron Mountain on the road next week. East Jordan finishes their season...
EVART, MI
9&10 News

Many Without Power across Northern Michigan After a Weekend Wind Storm

High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by this weekend’s storm. “Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather today, to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
northernexpress.com

Never a Dull (Senior) Moment

All people have one thing in common: We’re getting older day by day. Then again, Mick Jagger is 79 and still tours with that band of his…so clearly, this is not your grandfather’s retirement. While Jagger’s lifestyle may be anathema to the lives of most seniors, in the 2020s, aging in America looks and feels quite different than it used to.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

To Gray or Not to Gray?

Stylists weigh on the best way to embrace your shades of gray. Maybe you’ve asked yourself this question while gazing in the mirror and spotting yet another silver hair amid the black, brown, blonde, or red. Men have long embraced the distinguished “touch of gray” look, but women often get the short end of the silver fox stick, with the stigma of looking old rather than refined.
PETOSKEY, MI
wbkb11.com

Alpena Man Arrested for Taking Inappropriate Photos of Underage Girls

An Alpena man was sentenced to prison on Friday on four counts of crimes. Bradley Avery was accused of hiding a camera and taking photos of underage girls changing at the Alpena County Fair in 2017. He went to trial in July and was found guilty on three counts of capturing and distributing images of an unclothed person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Judge George Mertz sentenced Avery to 13 months to five years in prison for capturing the photos of the girls, and 23 months to seven years for using the computer to aid in the crime.
ALPENA, MI
traverseticker.com

Will Downtown Traverse City Ever Fill Its Offices Again?

Fifty-eight percent: That’s the share of American workers that have the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week, according to a study published this past summer by consulting firm McKinsey & Company. That figure goes against an early-pandemic assumption that Americans would head back to the office once vaccinations for COVID-19 came online. Thirty-two months later, remote work options remain massively popular. It’s a trend that is readily apparent in downtown Traverse City, where nearly every building has office vacancies, where one of northern Michigan’s biggest employers has left behind a core workspace, and where huge chunks of prime office space are available for lease. Will downtown office occupancy bounce back? Or will property owners see fit to convert downtown office spaces into other uses? The Ticker takes a closer look.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Michigan woman pleads guilty in case of dead pets found in freezer

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree killing and torturing animals, WPBN/WGTU reports. In April, authorities seized more than 200 animals – many of them starving and dehydrated – from the Antrim County home of Brooklyn Beck, of Central Lake. The animals included a horse, 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes and other reptiles, two cats, and 50 mice and rats. Dead animals were also found in a freezer, the report said.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy