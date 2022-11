Gene Newton visits with two children at a previous St. Joseph Holiday Mart in 2018. The annual holiday shopping event will be held this weekend at the St. Joseph Civic Arena. Submitted photo

It’s been two years since the St. Joe Holiday Gift Mart graced the Civic Arena. For the 2022 event, it wants to hit the ground running.

Featuring more than 100 vendors, the annual holiday shopping event returns with all the shopping, food and live music people have come to expect.