ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
WUPE

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts’ Best Sandwich for 2022 May or May Not Surprise You (photo)

During my teenage years, I worked at a deli in the northern Berkshires which was known as "Victoria's Deli." Located in downtown North Adams, I did my fair share of preparing sandwiches for customers. Whether it was meatball subs, Philly cheesesteaks, roast beef subs, you name it, I was making them. I also had other duties including cooking broasted chicken (the chicken was to die for) along with washing mountains of dishes which actually didn't bother me because it helped make my shift fly by.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

As clocks 'fall back,' here's where Massachusetts residents stand on Daylight Saving Time

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The clocks will "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday and Massachusetts residents are offering their opinions on Daylight Saving Time. The end of Daylight Saving Time means that Sunday's sunrise will be about an hour earlier (6:24 a.m.) than Saturday's (7:22 a.m.), but Sunday's sunset will also be an hour earlier (4:31 p.m.) than Saturday's (5:32 p.m.). The amount of daylight will then keep shrinking until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Maine Hospitals Struggle to Manage Surge in Pediatric RSV Cases

Maine’s two largest health care groups, MaineHealth and Northern Light Health, are sounding an alarm, saying that their pediatric beds are nearing or at capacity because of RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The illness can have a severe impact on younger children and toddlers. On Friday doctors at Northern...
MAINE STATE
WUPE

Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Charlestown Traditional Indigenous Canoe Burning First Time In 400 Years

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Indigenous tribe members gathered in Boston for a traditional canoe burning for the first time in four centuries. Members burned a large piece of white pine and carved out the inside to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. of the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Multiple New England Cities Set New Records Sunday as Region Sees Incredible Warmth

It was another day of record warmth across New England, with new records set in numerous cities across the region, including Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Manchester, New Hampshire; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont; and Caribou and Augusta, Maine. Boston and Hartford both reached 76 degrees, while...
BOSTON, MA
NIH Director's Blog

‘For the Convenience and Comfort of the Persons Employed by them’: The Lowell Corporation Hospital, 1840–1930

The first industrial hospital in America opened in 1840 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Lowell Corporation Hospital was sponsored by the town’s textile employers for ninety years. This article analyses the contextual complications surrounding the employers’ sustained funding of the hospital. Motivations for sustained sponsorship included paternalism, clinical excellence, business custom, the labour situation in Lowell, civic duty and the political advantages of paternalism. By analysing the changing local context of the hospital, this article argues that a broader, more integrated approach to healthcare histories and institution histories is needed if we are to fully understand the myriad of healthcare providers and their local and national importance.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Students Sickened by Undercooked Chicken Nuggets at Mass. Middle School

Multiple students at a Massachusetts middle school became ill after eating what school officials described as "undercooked chicken nuggets" that were provided as part of their lunch over the past two weeks. The administration at Nissitissit Middle School in Pepperell said they became aware that about 15 students received undercooked...
PEPPERELL, MA
102.9 WBLM

Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend

There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in New Hampshire?

Similar to hoarding old artifacts or clothes, some people hoard pets as a source of comfort. But the difference between collecting old coats and collecting dogs is that the dogs are living, breathing creatures that require care! If you have too many, their wellbeing will likely be compromised, and then you have an animal cruelty charge on your hands.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Travel Maven

This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy