Golden Corral salutes veterans with free meal

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In honor of Veterans Day, Golden Corral will offer veterans and service members a complimentary meal on Monday, Nov. 14.

In addition to the free meal, Golden Corral will also be raising funds through guest contributions for Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit organization that provides lifetime support for veterans of all generations and their families.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the true American heroes who selflessly defend our country and protect our freedoms,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral. “Military Appreciation Night is one of our most cherished traditions that we look forward to every year. While it pales in comparison to what they do for us, a free meal is our way of showing our appreciation and gratitude for their service and sacrifice.”

All U.S. service members, retired military and veterans of each branch of service can enjoy a free dinner buffet from 5 p.m. to close, dine-in only. Military identification is not required to receive the complimentary meal.

KXRM

