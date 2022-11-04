Read full article on original website
BBC
Nottinghamshire care home rated inadequate by inspectors is closed
A care home that saw one of its managers resign during an inspection is due to close. Adbolton Hall care home in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, was labelled "inadequate" in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The BBC has been told 20 residents have now transferred to other care...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
BBC
Tanzanian Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria
A Tanzanian passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, killing at least 19 people. Twenty-six of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight were initially rescued and sent to hospital. The two pilots survived the crash and...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC
Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
BBC
West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths
The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17, and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough. Health minister Maria Caulfield...
Four people are rushed to hospital after tram and Mercedes crash into each other
Four people have been rushed to hospital after a tram and a Mercedes crashed into each other tonight. The crash near Velopark tram stop in Greater Manchester caused huge delays for fans heading to the Etihad Stadium. Pictures showed fire crews at the scene near the Asda supermarket, with the...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Leeds Dock to Woodhouse bus service on the road again
A bus service used by university students in Leeds is back on the road, five weeks after it was axed. The number 29, which ran between Woodhouse and Leeds Dock, was pulled by First as part of recent timetable changes, with the operator claiming the route was not used frequently enough.
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
Boy, 17, dies after fireworks ‘hurled’ down street in Bonfire Night mayhem
A teenager has died after fleeing to a garden close to where fireworks were “hurled” down a street in West Yorkshire during Bonfire Night.On Saturday (5 November), the 17-year-old boy was found injured in the garden of a house in Vickerman Street, Halifax, at 8.15pm.He died later in hospital. It’s believed that the boy entered a garden by climbing over a fence and landing on top of a greenhouse. The greenhouse shattered and the broken glass severely injured the boy, according to reports.Pictures of the scene show a small greenhouse in the garden of a property that’s on the...
Man shot dead by police was killed lawfully, inquest finds
Police acted lawfully in shooting dead Yassar Yaqub on a motorway slip road in West Yorkshire in January 2017, an inquest found.The jury at Leeds Crown Court said the officer who fired the fatal shots, identified only as V39, “honestly believed” his life was in danger and used “reasonable force”.Relatives of Yaqub, a 28-year-old father of two, told ITV they did not accept the verdict.West Yorkshire Police chief constable John Robins paid condolences to Mr Yaqub’s family for their relative’s death, adding that he believed the inquest had explained the circumstances of the shooting,“I hope that people will now see...
BBC
What is austerity and where could 'eye-watering' cuts fall now?
Billions of pounds worth of cuts to public spending are expected to be announced by the Conservative government on 17 November in what will be seen as a new period of austerity. What is austerity?. In 2010, the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government embarked on a programme of deep...
BBC
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Final flights due unless last-minute buyer found
The final passenger flights into Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) are due to land on Friday as time ticks away for a deal to save it. Owners Peel decided to cease operations citing the financial viability of the site, threatening 800 jobs. Doncaster's mayor said she understood an improved offer to...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
