India great hits back at Pakistan legend over wild ‘Virat Kohli’ allegations
1983 World Cup winner and current chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, has hit back at Shahid Afridi who accused the ICC of conspiring to ensure Team India’s qualification through to the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia following Virat Kohli’s “fake fielding” row.
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
‘Lier’ Shahid Afridi drops bombshell in Virat Kohli ‘cheating’ row
Controversial former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi has sensationally accused cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), of conspiring to arrange India’s entry into the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Shahid Afridi’s wild conspiracy charge came after India batting icon Virat Kohli was accused of “fake fielding” by the Bangladesh team after their 5-run loss to the Men in Blue in Adelaide on Wednesday.
England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in T20 World Cup Super 12s – as it happened
It wasn’t as comfortable as it could have been, but England have booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia are out
Rishabh Pant’s Melbourne flop show sets off Twitter meme frenzy
Team India fans went into a meme frenzy after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to fire against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in their last Group 2 game in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Rishabh Pant finally made his first appearance in India’s final XI in Melbourne after captain Rohit Sharma chose to drop veteran Dinesh Karthik following a string of poor scores in the tournament.
T20 World Cup: India v Zimbabwe - clips, radio & text
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
Imran Khan shooting another violent moment in Pakistan’s political history
From the assassination of its first PM in 1951, the country has suffered waves of brutal sectarian conflict and murders
India and Pakistan into T20 World Cup semis as Netherlands stun South Africa
India and Pakistan have advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa crashed out in a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. Victory in Adelaide would have secured the Proteas’ place in the final four regardless of other results, but they fell short of their 159 target on a sluggish pitch. That left Pakistan and Bangladesh to compete for a semi-final spot in the day’s second game at the same venue.
India set up World Cup semi-final against England by seeing off Zimbabwe
England learned their semi-final opponents at the T20 World Cup will be India, who brushed aside Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG to finish top of their Super 12s group.Suryakumar Yadav sparkled in India’s 186 for five, combining power hitting with some trademark inventive strokeplay in a buccaneering 61 not out from 25 balls, with four sixes and six fours.India’s seamers made short work of their opponents’ top order as Zimbabwe lurched to 36 for five before being bundled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three for 22.India’s qualification to the knockout rounds...
New Zealand vs. Fiji result, highlights as late Jordan Rapana heroics send Kiwis into Rugby League World Cup semifinals
Jordan Rapana's late penalty and try spared New Zealand's blushes as the world's number one side fought back to defeat a valiant Fiji in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals with a 24-18 victory at the MKM Stadium in Hull. The Kiwis had to wait for 72 minutes to...
‘You don’t want to be a one-trick pony’: England may rip up plan for India clash
Mark Wood says adapting to conditions will be key in Adelaide on Thursday when England meet India for a place in the T20 World Cup final
Cricket-England's Wood says attack on Pakistan's ex-PM Khan worrisome ahead of tour
(Reuters) - England’s Mark Wood said an attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was worrying ahead of a three-test series in the Asian country, but added that he trusted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to assess any security concerns.
Rugby League World Cup: England 54-4 Canada - England into semi-finals
Tries: Burke 2, Dodd 2, Wilson, Goldthorp, Roche, Stanley 3, Roberts Goals: Stanley 5. Hosts England are through to the World Cup semi-finals after a comprehensive 54-4 victory over Canada. Papua New Guinea's 70-0 win over Brazil later on Saturday confirmed England and PNG will progress from Group A. Craig...
Record Crowd at T20 Cricket World Cup
A record crowd packed the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup currently under way in Australia for one of the biggest rivalries in world sport (literally and figuratively); India versus Pakistan. 90,293 fans crammed into the great coliseum that is the MCG, Australia’s largest sporting stadium. This...
Aga Khan III
Aga Khan III was born on November 2, 1877. Aga Khan is a title held by imams of the Nazari Ismaili sect of Islam that was first granted in 1818. He served as the 48th Imam of Shi’a Islam, from 1877 to 1957. He is known for founding the All-India Muslim League and allowing Muslims to express their opinions to the British. He also attempted to create fair relationships between Hindus and Muslims despite the ongoing conflict between the religions. Today, we commemorate his birthday.
