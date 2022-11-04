Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Bruins players react to Miller signing: "Hard for us to swallow"
TORONTO - Before they took the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Boston Bruins players responded to the controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.Miller's draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black, developmentally disabled classmate. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV that her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of a seemingly unremorseful Miller. And NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has no plans to let him play in the league."It's tough," Bruins forward Nick Foligno told the media in a...
NHL says Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller might never be eligible to play in league
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins presumably signed defenseman Mitchell Miller despite all of his history so that he might help the hockey team win games. Yet in a bit of a twist to the story on Saturday, it turns out that Miller does not currently have that ability -- and he might not ever be given that chance.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media on Saturday from Finland, and he was asked about the Bruins' recent signee, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 when it was revealed that Miller had spent years bullying a...
NHL commissioner says Bruins recruit who abused Black classmate is ineligible: ‘The culture... is one of inclusion’
The Boston Bruins NHL team is facing condemnation after it signed a player who admitted to bullying and using racist language toward a student with developmental disabilities.Mitchell Miller, 20, was signed to the Bruins on Friday and is reportedly ineligible to play in the professional league, according to its commissioner.Mr Miller had been assigned to play for the Providence Bruins, which is Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate team.The New York Times reports that Bruins players and the commissioner of the NHL have both expressed their disapproval of the deal."It’s not something anyone in this room stands for," Bruins forward Nick...
Yardbarker
NHL prospect roundup: Red Wings’ Carter Mazur deserves your attention
If it isn’t clear, the NCAA is full of must-watch hockey this season. The biggest standout has been 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, who has 20 points through 10 games. He’s the only player with at least 10 games played to have hit the 2.00 points-per-game mark. At this pace, he could blast past Jack Eichel’s 71-point freshman campaign ahead of the 2015 Draft, which established him as one of the best prospects to ever come from the college level.
Yardbarker
Watch: Avalanche's Bowen Byram crushes interviewer with hilarious answer
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is a Stanley Cup champion, and he is going to take any opportunity he can to remind people of that. During a pre-game interview before Saturday's Global Series game in Finland against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Byram had an amazing exchange with interviewer Kyle Keefe about suit jackets and the various places their names are printed.
Yardbarker
'Heartbeat of This Team': Unflappable Geno Smith Sets Tone as Surging Seahawks Discard Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Amidst an unexpected career year under center for the Seahawks, Geno Smith hadn't faced much adversity prior to Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals. Already tying a career-high for touchdown passes after just eight games, he had thrown only three interceptions and ranked first in the NFL in completion percentage for one of the league's most surprising teams.
Bruins president Cam Neely says recent controversial signing was biggest regret of tenure 'by far'
Miller was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry draft. The Coyotes soon renounced the selection though after it was revealed that Miller had been convicted of bullying and abusing Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a disabled black classmate when they were in middle school.
Oregon WBB recap: The Ducks send Northwestern packing in season opener
Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves keeps saying that he’s really excited for the 2022-23 season. Now we know why. The Ducks completely dismantled a fairly decent Northwestern team out of the Big Ten 100-57 in the season opener for both teams. Freshman Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 20 points. The 6-foot-3 forward surely didn’t look like she was playing her very first college game. VanSlooten was 10-of-16 from the field. Fellow freshman Jennah Isai also wasn’t exactly shy in her debut. She added 15 points and Te-Hina Paopao lit up the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Freshman...
Yardbarker
Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Crisis Deepens with Soderbolm’s Injury
The Blackhawks are deep in crisis as yet another goalie gets injured just a few weeks into the season. For the umpteenth time this season, the Chicago Blackhawks found themselves in an emergency goaltender situation, Saturday, after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period in the team 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Comments / 0