Coldwater volleyball falls to Portage Northern in D1 district semifinals

PORTAGE, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal volleyball program saw its 2022 season come to a tough end Thursday night in the semifinals of the Division 1 district tournament. Coldwater dropped a three-set heartbreaker at Portage Northern High School to the host Huskies, losing by scores of 21-25, 17-25, and 16-25.

Leading the way for Coldwater at the net was junior Mackenzie Scheid, who had a team-high 10 kills to go along with two blocks and seven digs.

Freshman setter Maren DeBeau led the Cardinal offense from her setter spot, recording 14 assists and six digs.

Also adding to the Coldwater effort was Mya Porter with four kills and seven digs; Ava Longstreet with three kills and three digs; Jaleah Sloan with three kills; and Violet Waltke with seven digs.

With the loss, Coldwater’s season ended with a record of 15-18 overall. The Cardinals will now say goodbye to a pair of seniors in Violet Waltke and Brooklyn Kerry who will leave due to graduation.

Portage Northern meanwhile moves on to the MHSAA Division 1 district finals to face the Sturgis Trojans who defeated Kalamazoo Loy Norrix in three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-13. The teams will play Saturday morning at Portage Northern’s Igloo for the district title.

Quincy falls to Reading in district opener

READING, MI. — The Quincy Lady Orioles saw their 2022 season come to an end this past Monday in the first round of the Division Three District 81 tournament. The Orioles drew Big 8 rival Reading in the first round of District play, a matchup the Rangers would claim in three sets. No stats or scores were made available for this matchup.

The eventual District Championship saw Hanover Horton win the district crown over Reading.

Tekonsha and Pansophia Academy fall in D4 district play

CAMDEN, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians and the Pansophia Academy Pumas both fell in the first round of the Division 4 District 118 tournament held at Camden Frontier earlier this week.

Both teams drew a first-round matchup, playing this past Monday night. Tekonsha fell in its first-round matchup to Will Carleton in three sets while the Pansophia Academy Pumas fell to perennial power Hillsdale Academy in three sets. Scores and stats from both sets of games were not made available.

The Division 4 District 118 tournament final will see Hillsdale Academy and Camden-Frontier face off at 6 p.m. Friday evening at Camden-Frontier High School.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Coldwater volleyball falls to Portage Northern in D1 district semifinals