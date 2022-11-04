ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AP News Summary at 12:24 a.m. EDT

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, the nerve center of Russian violence that would shock the world. What happened that day in Bucha was what Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called “zachistka” — or cleansing. The Associated Press obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like. Police ended up recovering nearly 40 bodies along Yablunska street alone. Prosecutors have identified 12 at one complex. AP reporters documented a 13th.

Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election. The current caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, conceded defeat on Thursday. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist and religious partners capturing a solid majority in Israel’s Knesset, or parliament. The strong showing promised to end the political gridlock that has paralyzed Israel for the past three and a half years. But the planned agenda of the new government expected to take office promises to further polarize a deeply divided nation and risks antagonizing Israel’s closest allies abroad.

Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days. He’s spending the bulk of the waning days of the campaign trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden kicked off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. He campaigned Thursday in Albuquerque with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before heading to southern California to stump for San Diego-area Rep. Mike Levin.

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why. In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city's seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

Lula's team meets Bolsonaro as Brazil's transition kicks off

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro has met briefly with the envoy coordinating the transfer of power to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, four days after Bolsonaro's tight election loss that has sparked protests by his supporters and his refusal to publicly concede. The meeting between Brazil’s far-right outgoing president and Vice President-Elect Geraldo Alckmin took place at the presidential palace. Alckmin heads da Silva’s transition team and had earlier arrived in the capital of Brasilia, launching the process that will culminate with da Silva’s Jan. 1 inauguration. Bolsonaro chief of staff Ciro Nogueira has told reporters he had received authorization from Bolsonaro for the transition process.

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The Nets added in a statement that they were “dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” Irving did later issue an apology on Instagram.

Judge says he'll appoint monitor for Donald Trump's company

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor for former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire, restricting his company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the outside watchdog for the Trump Organization as he presides over a lawsuit in which New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and the company routinely misled banks and others about the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name. James’ office says the Trump Organization is continuing to engage in fraud. But Trump Organization lawyer Christopher Kise said Engoron’s order sends a message that “free enterprise is simply not welcome in New York.”

North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests. The ICBM test was followed by launches of two short-range ballistic missiles in the morning, drawing swift condemnation by North Korea’s neighbors and the United States, which reacted by extending ongoing joint air force exercises with South Korea. South Korea’s military said North Korea later fired three more short-range missiles into waters off its eastern coast. Those launches came an hour after a senior North Korean military official issued a statement threatening retaliation over the extension of the U.S.-South Korea drills.

Cops: ‘Hood CNN’ reporter’s murder solved but no prosecution

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police documents obtained by The Associated Press show investigators believe they solved the 2018 killing of a gangland journalist known as “ZackTV” but that prosecutors declined to prosecute. Police never announced arrests in the downtown shooting of Zachary Stoner. But the documents say five “Perry Avenue” gang members were arrested within a year of the killing on probable cause of murder. Police say the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute, citing “inconsistent witnesses" and the possibility two sides were “mutual combatants.” Prosecutors said in a statement that evidence in Stoner's case is “insufficient" and that police agree.

John Mellencamp revisits 'Scarecrow,' his game-changing disc

NEW YORK (AP) — It's not often you hear a record that's a reputation-changer for a musician. For John Mellencamp, that disc was “Scarecrow” in 1985, which lifted him from generic heartland rocker to a serious artist who inhabited his native Midwest creatively as well as physically. The disc gets the deluxe reissue treatment this week. In an interview, Mellencamp describes the making of the record, which partly inspired the Farm Aid movement that exists today, and his influences as a songwriter. Says the 71-year-old singer: "I don’t mean to sound arrogant, but I'm not surprised that people liked that record."

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:43 a.m. EST

Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts. It comes as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple iOS devices in some countries, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue check next to their names “just like the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Three of the six living presidents delivered dire closing messages Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania entering the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections, but their words echoed across the country as millions of Americans cast ballots...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — An election year that unfolded against the backdrop of economic turmoil, the elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters. President Joe Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor's seat. The appearance is in line with Biden's late-campaign strategy of...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Argentina’s Kirchner stokes speculation on presidential run

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner called for a political “reorganization” on Friday, hinting at the possibility of a presidential run next year as speculation builds about her candidacy. Kirchner, considered by many the most powerful leader in her ruling coalition, didn’t explicitly speak of running. But she told an arena full of union workers that “we were happy people” in December 2015 when her two-term presidency ended. ...
Leader Telegram

With new training and armored vehicles, Haiti police launch attack to reopen fuel terminal

They broke down walls, plowed through barricades and manned the fences to prevent an unsuspecting backdoor attack. Equipped with new tactical training and recently acquired Canadian-made armored vehicles, specialized units of Haiti’s national police force have started to take back control of the country’s main oil terminal and seaports from powerful gangs after two months. The police operation in Port-au-Prince to restore fuel distribution and access to the ports, where...
Leader Telegram

World leaders gather to talk climate, but don't expect much

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers don’t expect much from it, maybe not even a lot of attention. Nearly 50 heads of states or governments on Monday will take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in the following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by...
Leader Telegram

Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut, bought properties

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country, a newspaper review of property records revealed. The tax cut to companies called “pass-throughs” benefitted not only Johnson’s company and big donors, as had been previously reported, but it came as the senator’s family was acquiring luxury properties that could also take advantage of the law, the Milwaukee Journal...
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader Telegram

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the planet was heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” unless countries find a way to put the world back on track to cut emissions and help poor countries cope...
Leader Telegram

PM Prep-Segue

OPRAH BACKS FETTERMAN IN PA. SENATE RACE, SHUNNING DR. OZ HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has delivered a "November surprise" in the tight battle for who will represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. The former TV show host is throwing her political weight behind Democrat John Fetterman in the hotly contested political battle. In doing so, Winfrey delivers a public slap to Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, who she helped launch to stardom two decades ago when he was a regular on her show. Until...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the job gains mean better days are ahead, even as fears of a recession build. Presidents have long trusted that voters would reward them...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads

The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball. In the chaos that has enveloped Twitter the platform — and Twitter the company — since Elon Musk took over, it has become clear this isn't changing anytime soon. In fact, it's likely to get much worse before it gets...
Leader Telegram

1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships

MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other’s request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board. The situation describes the chaos and uncertainty resulting from the decision by Italy’s far-right-led government to close its ports to humanitarian rescue ships. ...
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: MUSK VOWS BAN ON FAKE ACCOUNTS BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The new owner of the social media platform issued the order after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — but not their account names — and tweeted as “Elon Musk.” That's an apparent protest against Musk's decisions to offer verified accounts to anyone for $8 a month and lay off a big chunk of Twitter's...
Leader Telegram

Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off

CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of hardline directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni's two-week-old government is refusing safe port to four ships operating in the central Mediterranean that have rescued migrants at sea in distress, some as many as 16 days ago, and is allowing only...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September...
Leader Telegram

Pope appeals for Lebanon leaders to put interests aside

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis appealed Sunday for Lebanon’s politicians to put their personal interests aside and agree on a path to help the country emerge from years of economic meltdown and a new political vacuum. “Lebanon now is suffering,” Francis said when asked en route home from Bahrain if he might visit the country, which he had been considering earlier this year but had to postpone. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
660
Followers
8K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy