ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Trump tells Sioux City crowd he’s ‘very, very, very probably’ running in 2024

By Robin Opsahl
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvuRt_0iyE08FR00
Former President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd in Sioux City Nov. 3, 2022 ahead of the midterm elections in support of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Sioux City, Ia. — Former President Donald Trump, during a rally here Thursday, hinted at another run for the White House in 2024.

“I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said. “… And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK.”

Over 1,000 people gathered on the tarmac of the Sioux City Gateway Airport to hear from Trump at one of his final rallies before the midterm elections.

It was the first visit to Iowa in over a year for the former president. He repeated familiar points, telling the crowd his administration held down crime and illegal immigration while the issues worsened under President Joe Biden. He also repeated false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and promoted same-day voting by paper ballots to combat alleged voter fraud.

With limited space for the event, attendees who got there in the early afternoon were given seats in the main area for the 7 p.m. speech, while hundreds waited at a distance behind the main area barrier. But even with these large numbers, audience members Sean and Connie Justine said there were fewer people in attendance at the Sioux City rally than the 2021 rally in Des Moines, which they also attended.

Sean Justine, of Le Mars, said he hoped Trump would officially announce his 2024 candidacy at the event. He blamed Democrats for recent economic problems like inflation and high gas prices, and said another term of Trump as president would turn those problems around.

“We liked the way things were in 2016 and 2020, and we’d like to get back to that,” he said.

While much of Trump’s speech was focused on national issues, he promised Iowans that he would keep the state first in the nation in the presidential nominating process. The Democratic National Committee is scheduled to vote on the order of early states in the 2024 cycle at the beginning of December. The DNC has already stripped longtime early states like Iowa and New Hampshire of their spots and required all interested states to reapply. Republicans have kept the traditional early-state lineup for 2024.

“They do want to take it away from you, that I can say,” he said. “But the Iowa caucuses are cherished, and it’s a national tradition, and we are committed to keeping Iowa first for many, many years to come.”

Trump’s visit to Iowa was in support of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, both of whom are running for reelection this year. U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, who represents Sioux City in the 4th District, did not attend due to a family obligation, according to Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

Grassley, donning a John Deere hat, talked about the accomplishments of Republicans under Trump’s administration, including the 2017 tax cuts and Trump’s support of Israel. He contrasted Trump’s administration with President Joe Biden’s, saying that Democrats have worsened recent economic struggles.

“Thank you for caring about the 2022 election, because we got two years of ruining this country,” Grassley said. “And I laid out for these people that are here tonight the good things you did in your four years as president but most importantly, you kept your word. And we know that Biden, that said he was going to unite America, has done everything to divide America.”

The longtime Republican senator is running for his eighth term, challenged by Democrat Mike Franken, a former Navy admiral. Grassley said Franken would be a “rubber stamp” for Biden’s policies.

The crowd applauded when Grassley vowed to continue to investigate the Bidens and the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago if he becomes Senate Judiciary chair.

“I’m not going to give up on trying to get political bias out of the FBI,” he said. “And I’m not going to give up on my investigation of Hunter Biden and other Bidens.”

Grassley’s race against Franken is expected to be tighter than some of his previous reelections, but Bev Jessa of Battle Creek said she was not concerned about the senator’s chances.

“Grassley will be one of the oldest senators and that’s OK, he has history, he has seniority, he’s doing a good job,” she said. “We don’t need young ones in there that don’t know (anything).”

Trump also brought Reynolds to the stage, applauding her for keeping Iowa safe from “overreaches of Biden and the extreme left” during her tenure as governor. She thanked Trump for visiting in return.

“I want to thank you for being a president who fought for Iowa for Iowa families, Iowa farmers, Iowa small businesses,” Reynolds said. “It is such a stark contrast to what we see from the Biden administration and Democrats who are dismantling this country piece by piece.”

Other speakers included national Trump allies like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Iowa Republicans including attorney general candidate Brenna Bird. The former president endorsed Bird Thursday in her race against Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

Greene, a Georgia Republican, called for a purge of the Republican Party in order to win future elections.

“We can no longer be the party of Mitch McConnell, John McCain, Dick Cheney, George Bush and Mitt Romney or any other fellow weak Republican brand that just pulls me in for Democrats and serves the globalist agenda that is the enemy of us all,” Greene said. “Everyone knows the one true leader of the Republican Party and that’s my favorite president and yours, Donald J. Trump.”

Comments / 5

Connie Nedeff
3d ago

that's funny trump won't be running for anything but the jail house bye bye trump to jail you go

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions

The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares?

The news that former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Iowa amid a list of battleground states in the week before the midterm elections inspired puzzled concern from some and glee from others. The gleeful weren’t all Republicans, and those expressing anxiety weren’t all Democrats. There have been a lot of questions: Trump […] The post Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why Trump Is Ramming Piles of Cash Through a Campaign Loophole

For all of his golden toilets, former President Donald Trump is notoriously stingy—with his personal funds as well as the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s extracted from his supporters over the years. And that’s all the more reason why government watchdogs are raising the alarm about a new campaign finance filing that shows, one month ahead of the midterm elections, an eye-popping $20 million political donation from Trump.The contribution—Trump’s largest ever by far—went from his Save America leadership PAC on Oct. 3 to a new Trump-aligned super PAC, called Make America Great Again Inc. That same day, an old...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy