Palmetto, Taravella bowlers shine at state. Belen cross-country wins region. Plus swimming

Miami Palmetto’s Evan Viener had the individual highlight at the FHSAA Bowling State Championship this week at Orlando’s Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center when he rolled a perfect 300 in his second of four qualifying games to advance to the individual tournament bracket.

Viener’s run at state ended earlier than expected, though, with him going 1-2 in the double-elimination format.

The boys’ teams from Taravella and Archbishop McCarthy also advanced to the final by respectively finishing in 14th and 15th place during the qualifying round. The top 16 teams from the 30-team field advanced to the finals bracket.

Taravella went 1-1 in the main bracket and advanced to the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket before being eliminated. McCarthy, meanwhile, went 0-2 in the team final for an early exit.

Ferguson (25th place), Columbus (27th), Hialeah Educational (29th) and Belen Jesuit (30th) also had teams qualify for state.

As for overall individual results in qualifying, nine area players finished among the top-100: Viener (first, 1,009 pins over four games), Taravella’s Evan Kallen (42nd, 824), Taravella’s Cesar Medina (T-47th, 816), Archbishop McCarthy’s Colin Boisevert (53rd, 811), Taravella’s Zachary Kimbrell (60th, 796), Archbishop McCarthy’s Cody Boisevert (62nd, 787), Archbishop McCarthy’s Cole Boisevert (67th, 783), Columbus’ Alejandro Johnson (81st, 763) and Columbus’ Christopher Ferrer (97th, 741).Carol City’s Kai-El Dollar (101st) and Ferguson’s Isaiah Lacayo (102nd) fell just outside the top 100.

No teams or individuals advanced to the finals in the girls’ tournament. Archbishop McCarthy had the top team finish among Dade and Broward teams, finishing 22nd out of 34 teams, followed by Ferguson (26th), Krop (27th), South Plantation (29th), Braddock (33rd) and Goleman (34th).

Individually, Krop’s Thalia Nelson had the best performance among area competitors in qualifying, finishing tied for 56th of 225 bowlers in the qualifying round with a four-game score of 710.

Five others finished among the top 100: Archbishop McCarthy’s Alyssa Metellus (86th, 643), South Plantation’s Joss Collins (90th, 635), Ferguson’s Samantha Abreu (T-91st, 633), Western’s Kellie Mohanan (T-95th, 623) and Goleman’s Kaitlyn Ramos (T-95th, 623).

Region cross-country

The Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team is one stop closer to a state record, after winning its 20th consecutive regional championship.

The Wolverines finished first at the Region 4-3A meet at South County Regional Park in Boca Raton.

The win marks the 26th regional title in Belen school history and seventh big meet title this season for Coach Frankie Ruiz.

The Wolverines scored 26 points in a field of 16 teams. They were led by region champ Joshua Ruiz, a junior, who covered 3.1-miles in 15 minutes 25 seconds. Teammate Evan Torres, also a junior, was third at 15:43.

For the 50th consecutive season, Belen qualified for the FHSAA State Championships, which is Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. If the Wolverines win their sixth consecutive state title, that would be a state record.

Dillard won the girls’ team title, edging Lourdes. St. Thomas Aquinas was third. Ashley Fitzgerald, a junior at American Heritage-Plantation, was runner-up individually at 18:04.

BOYS: Team: 1. Belen Jesuit 26; 2. Satellite-Satellite Beach 86; 3. Rockledge 107; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas 145; 5. Sebastian River 160; 6. South Fork-Stuart 171; 7. Dillard 198; 8. Pembroke Pines Charter 205; 9. Boyd Anderson 256; 10. American Heritage-Plantation 288; 11. Felix Varela 298; 12. Northeast 340; 13. Suncoast-Riviera Beach 342; 14. Bayside-Palm Bay 365; 15. Merritt Island 377; 16. Okeechobee 455.

Individuals: 1. Joshua Ruiz (Bel) 15:25; 2. Devin Makousky (Rock) 15:40; 3. Evan Torres (Bel) 15:43; 4. Joshua Gammage (Dil) 15:50; 5. Andrew Mahorner (Sate) 15:52; 6. Joseph Socarras (Bel) 15:54; 7. Joseph Ruiz (Bel) 16:01; 8. Anthony Herrera (StA) 16:03; 9. Lucas Alejandro Garcia (Bel) 16:09; 10. Alec Torricella (Bel) 16:13; 11. Marcelo Mantecon (Bel) 16:25; 12. Carson Waggoner (Sat) 16:32; 13. Logan Chapman (Rock) 16:35; 14. Axel Fink (ATM) 16:37; 15. Alejandro de Bastos (PPC) 16:37; 16. Dashon Gill (Dil) 16:44; 17. Logan Carr (Sat) 16:45; 18. Carter Vigneri (SF) 16:50; 19. Martin Ahlstrom (StA) 16:58; 20. Majet Bethely (BA) 16:59; 23. Deion Mejia (FV) 17:11.

GIRLS: Team: 1. Dillard 80; 2. Lourdes 87; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 123; 4. Satellite 138; 5. Merritt Island 163; 6. Rockledge 169; 7. American Heritage-Plantation 178; 8. South Fork 179; 9. Bayside 235; 10. Sebastian River 152; 11. TERRA 268; 12. Northeast 295; 13. Archbishop McCarthy 307; 14. Pembroke Pines Charter 335; 15. Okeechobee 373.

Individuals: 1. Malinda Underwood (Rock) 17:57; 2. Ashley Fitzgerald (AHP) 18:04; 3. Addison Boyer (SF) 18:14; 4. Olivia Fraga (Lour) 18:17; 5. Christiana Coleman (Dil) 18:34; 6. Keira Merrick (MI) 18:49; 7. Grace Finneran (StA) 18:53; 8. Ella Collins (StA) 18:56; 9. Raquel Edwards (Dil) 19:05; 10. Emerson Brinn (SF) 19:17; 11. Ava Quattrocchi (Rock) 19:20; 12. Brooke Yates (MI) 19:37; 13. Olivia Rodriguez (Lour) 19:38; 14. Jordana Nunez (Bay) 19:52; 15. Peyton Williams (Dil) 19:53; 16. Braelyn Wahy (Sat) 19:57; 17. Samantha Kavanagh (NE) 19:59; 18. Sienna Alvarez-Coia (AHP) and Alyssa Marquez (Bay) 20:03.40; 20. Kylie Fernandez (Lour) 20:04; 21. Elicia Bryant (Homestead) 20:06.

District swimming

The Gulliver Prep girls’ and boys’ swim teams swept the District 12-2A team titles.

District 12-2A: GIRLS: Team: 1. Gulliver Prep 609; 2. MAST Academy 363; 3. Mater Lakes Academy 284; 4. Key West 228; 5. Saint Brendan 189; 6. South Miami 81; 7. iMater Preparatory Academy 49; 8. Mourning 44; 9. Westland Hialeah 3.

Individuals: 200 Medley Relay: 1. GP (1) Musiello, Giovanna; Rosenthal, Reese; Wood, Elyse; Kraft, Cassandra) 1:51.05. 200 free: 1. Saporta, Camila (GP) 2:00.61. 200 IM: 1. Musiello, Giovanna (GP) 2:06.01. 50 free: 1. Fernandez, Michelle (MLA) 24.58. 100 butterfly: 1. Wood, Elyse (GP) 59.04. 100 free: 1. Kraft, Cassandra J (GP) 56.45. 500 free: 1. Saporta, Camila (GP) 5:21.56. 200 free relay: 1. GP (Rosenthal, Reese; Ciperski, Sofia; Kraft, Cassandra; Milano, Mariah) 1:43.32. 100 back: 1. Musiello, Giovanna (GP) 58.70. 100 breast: 1. Fernandez, Michelle (MLA) 1:07.47. 400 free relay: 1. GP (Wood, Elyse; Musiello, Giovanna; Ciperski, Sofia; Saporta, Camila) 3:42.14.

BOYS: Team: 1 Gulliver Prep 475; 2. Mater Lakes Academy 424; 3. MAST Academy 375.50; 4. Key West 249; 5. Saint Brendan 125.50; 6. Mourning 98; 7. iMater Preparatory Academy 55; 8. South Miami 48.

Individuals: 200 medley relay: 1. GP (Jaime Luna, Lorenzo; Gudino, Juanfra; Kingston, Eduardo; Preston, Daniel) 1:42.47. 200 free: 1. Dominguez, Alfredo (MLA) 1:46.91. 200 IM: 1. Roca, Peter (MAST) 2:04.31. 50 free: 1. Smith, Alexander J (KW) 22.74. 100 butterfly: 1. Dominguez, Alfredo (MLA) 52.69. 100 free: 1. Rodriguez, Agustin (MLA) 48.97. 500 free: 1. Schoenwald, Tobias (GP) 5:31.39. 200 free relay: 1. MLA (Dominguez, Alfredo; Salas, Carlos; Rueda, Andy; Rodriguez, Agustin) 1:29.63. 100 back: 1. Navarro, Richard (StB) 57.45. 100 breast: 1. Gudino, Juanfra (GP) 1:02.19. 400 free relay: 1. MLA (Dominguez, Alfredo; Tigrero, Jorvir; Rueda, Andy; Rodriguez, Agustin) 3:18.06.

Football

St. Brendan 34, Westminster Christian 14: Widley Jean Francois 4-yd TD run (Marco Netto Kick); Widley Jean Francois 22-yd TD run (Marco Netto Kick); Widley Jean Francois 23-yd TD run (Marco Netto Kick); Kevin White Jr. Int. Return for TD (Marco Netto Kick); Widley Jean Francois 35-yd TD run.

StB: QB J.Fresen 7-of-14 passings, 100 yds; W.Jean Francois 18 carries, 210 yds, 4 TDs; G.Granados 3 rec, 29 yds; E.Youman 2 rec, 14 yds; A.Cid 1 rec, 32 yds; K.White Jr 7 tackles, 4 asts, 1 TFL, 2 INT for TD; B.Oliva 4 tackles, 4 asts, 2 TFL; J. Gonzalez 2 tackles, 1 ast, 1 INT; J.Valero 3 tackles, 2 asts; K.Torrez 3 tackles; T.Gonzalez 2 tackles, 3 asts, 1 TFL. StB (8-2), WC (7-2).

