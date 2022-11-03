ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State at San Jose State odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Colorado State Rams (2-6, 2-2 Mountain West) and San Jose State Spartans (5-2, 3-1) meet Saturday night. Kickoff at CEFCU Stadium is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (MW Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Colorado State vs. San Jose State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Colorado State is playing the back half of its only road back-to-back this season. As 26-point underdogs, the Rams lost 49-10 at Boise State last Saturday. CSU had just 3 rushing yards and 170 total yards in that setback. At 255.0 total yards per game, the Rams rank 128th in the nation.

The Spartans earned an emotional 35-28 home win over Nevada Saturday. San Jose State had its Week 8 game postponed after the death of a player in a traffic accident. In its return to action, SJSU threw for a season-high 340 yards in winning for the 4th time in its last 5 games.

Colorado State at San Jose State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 10:54 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Colorado State +1100 (bet $100 to win $1,100) | San Jose State -3000 (bet $3,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colorado State +24.5 (-117) | San Jose State -24.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Colorado State at San Jose State picks and predictions

Prediction

San Jose State 31, Colorado State 10

On their board. Off yours. PASS.

The Spartans are a lean to win by more than 3 scores. But a low-total — and a lean on the Under — bring a 4-score win into question. An exceptionably loose turnover game could have SJSU up 21 at half, but there is just enough respect for CSU’s pass defense (decent below the surface) and the chance the Spartans look past the Rams in this game. AVOID.

San Jose State is stout against the run, locked-up tight against the pass and adept in creating havoc and turnovers. Both teams play at a below-average pace as far as number of plays. And Colorado State could well be held to 10 points or less in this game.

BACK THE UNDER 45.5 (-117).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

