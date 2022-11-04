Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com
Three people - including 15-year-old boy - shot in drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said three people were shot in a drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday, including a 15-year-old boy. The victims were on South Wolcott near 76th around 2 p.m. when someone in a car started shooting. The 15-year-old was shot in both legs and hospitalized in...
fox32chicago.com
Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cops hospitalized after collision with alleged drunk driver on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two Chicago cops are in the hospital after their squad car hit an SUV near Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the officers were traveling eastbound on South Archer Avenue near Western Boulevard when they hit a black SUV which turned into the officers' lane. The driver of...
Chicago shootings: 4 teens among 37 shot, 5 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
Two separate shootings involving teenagers are also under investigation. There have been at least 37 shot, five fatally, in Chicago violence so far this weekend.
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
Chicago Journal
15-year-old shot and killed in Little Village
CHICAGO - Another teenager was shot and killed in the Little Village neighorhood last night, authorities said. Police reportedly responded to a call of shots fired around 1:40 a.m. on the 300 block of W. 23rd Street in the Little Village neighborhood on the city's west side. On arrival they...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded outside nightclub
CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago nightclub early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting at the River North nightclub came after a fight and occurred at about 2:10 a.m., WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group...
fox32chicago.com
Burglars smashed windows at three properties in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that burglars smashed windows on three properties in the West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes. The crime spree happened early Thursday morning, starting at 3:27 a.m. The robbers smashed front windows on three locations on North Western near Devon in the next 14 minutes.
Teen arrested after woman dragged by vehicle in West Loop carjacking, dog still missing
A teen has been arrested in connection to a West Loop carjacking that resulted in the victim being dragged. her dog that was inside at the time is also still missing.
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening
A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 44, was in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man seriously wounded in Chatham shooting
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Saturday. Police say the victim was walking on a sidewalk around 1:07 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. The victim was taken...
cwbchicago.com
7-time felon tried to rob girl as she did homework at Loop coffeeshop: prosecutors
A seven-time felon tried to rob a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint while she did her homework at a Starbucks in the Loop, according to Chicago police and prosecutors. The accused man has been arrested six times this year in Chicago, and he has two misdemeanor cases pending. The girl, waiting...
fox32chicago.com
Kenwood crime: Man killed in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death on a sidewalk in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police say the victim, whose age is unknown, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The...
Chicago Journal
Man killed in drive-by on Kenwood sidewalk mid-afternoon
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed mid-afternoon yesterday as he walked down the sidewalk in Kenwood, authorities said. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon on the 4600 block of S. Lake Park Avenue in the affluent Kenwood neighborhood, out front of a condo building that last had units sold for around $500,000.
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop, but her beloved Shih Tzu is still missing
A 17-year-old is charged with carjacking and robbing a woman at a West Loop gas station, getting away with the victim’s beloved Shih Tzu puppy, which she received as a Mother’s Day gift. Chicago police announced charges in the September 3 carjacking today. Unfortunately, the puppy has not been found.
Teenagers charged with carjacking 65-year-old man, robbing 73-year-old woman in Chicago on same day
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two teenage boys are charged with attacking a 73-year-old woman and carjacking a 65-year-old man on the same day. Police said that on November 4, the boys carjacked the man on West 95th near Ashland in Washington Heights. On the same day, a few blocks away, the boys robbed the woman at gunpoint.
CBS News
Chicago Man arrested in Indiana, charged with murder of woman in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with the murder of a woman in the North Lawndale neighborhood back in May. Chicago police arrested Ramon Brooks, 29, in the 400 block of West Sample Street in South Bend, Indiana, Friday. Police say he is suspected of fatally shooting...
