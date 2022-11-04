ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening

A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 44, was in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Saturday. Police say the victim was walking on a sidewalk around 1:07 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. The victim was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Kenwood crime: Man killed in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death on a sidewalk in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police say the victim, whose age is unknown, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

