Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and predictions

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) on Sunday in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Raiders vs. Jaguars odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Raiders are coming off an embarrassing 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 despite being 1-point favorites on the road. The 2 wins for Las Vegas came against the rebuilding Houston Texans and the struggling Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars suffered a tough 21-17 loss to the Broncos in Week 8 while being 1-point favorites. Jacksonville has lost 5 consecutive games after beginning the season with a 2-1 record.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Raiders at Jaguars odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 12:21 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Raiders -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Jaguars +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

Raiders -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Jaguars +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Against the spread (ATS): Raiders -2.0 (-112) | Jaguars +2.0 (-108)

Raiders -2.0 (-112) | Jaguars +2.0 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 48.0 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Raiders at Jaguars key injuries

Raiders

WR Davante Adams (illness) questionable

(illness) questionable LB Divine Deablo (back) questionable

(back) questionable WR Mack Hollins (heel) questionable

(heel) questionable TE Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable

Jaguars

WR Jamal Agnew (knee) questionable

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Raiders at Jaguars picks and predictions

Prediction

Jaguars 23, Raiders 20

Between 2 teams that are struggling right now, give me JAGUARS (+105) at home. Jacksonville has shown more than Las Vegas this season despite the Jaguars being a team with a new coach in Doug Pederson and a second-year QB in Trevor Lawrence.

Being that I took Jacksonville to win outright, I’ll side with JAGUARS +2.0 (-108) on Sunday. Lawrence has shown flashes of improvement in his game in what is essentially his rookie season and the defense of the Raiders has struggled mightily thus far.

The Raiders are 2-5 ATS in the last 7 meetings against the Jaguars and they are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 road games against a team with a losing home record.

UNDER 48.0 (-110) is where I’m leaning as both of these teams have capable running backs in Josh Jacobs and Travis Etienne Jr. The Jaguars have also limited opposing teams to 19.8 points per game, so the Raiders could struggle to score points again in Week 9.

The Under is 5-0 in the last 5 home games for the Jaguars.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire