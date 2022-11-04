Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
At least 5 injured when fans rushed field after Coastal Carolina win over Appalachian State
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least five people were injured Thursday night when fans rushed the field after Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State, according to university spokesperson Jerry Rashid. Three people were taken to the hospital by EMS and two other people were treated and released at the stadium, Rashid said. “I just saw people […]
myhorrynews.com
Summerville eliminates Conway from the 5A playoffs
Conway didn’t have an answer for the Summerville offense and it took the Tigers a while to make any headway against the Green Wave defense Friday night. Conway suffered a 48-0 loss at Summerville during the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. Summerville improves to 9-2 and advances to face Lexington in the second round while Conway fell to 4-7 and was eliminated from the playoffs.
myhorrynews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Scores from tonight's high school playoff football games
Scores will be updated throughout the night. Loris 2 Camden 29 (FINAL) Aynor 30 Crestwood 38 (FINAL) North Myrtle Beach 7 Irmo 14 (FINAL) Myrtle Beach 24 May River 21 (FINAL) Conway 0 Summerville 48 (FINAL) Berkeley 14 St. James 12 (FINAL) River Bluff 28 Carolina Forest 42 (FINAL)
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
High-temperature records in jeopardy and November tropical system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning North Myrtle Beach broke a record for the warmest low temperature. Since midnight, North Myrtle Beach only got down to 71 degrees and this beats the 1959 record of 69 degrees. No records broken in Florence or Lumberton so far. It will be another unseasonable warm and muggy […]
WYFF4.com
Wild Water & Wheels closes in Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A popular attraction in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area is closing down for good. Wild Water & Wheels posted on Facebook that after more than 30 years the attraction will not open for another season. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
live5news.com
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - When investigators discovered Brittanee Drexel’s body in May of 2022, documents show a nose ring, contact lens and long hair were found among the remains. In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from Rochester, New York, who...
wpde.com
Local woman upset after Horry Co. auditor launches investigation on sister's car tags
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 News is working for you, after a viewer reached out because they received a notice from the Horry County Auditor's Office about a car with out-of-state tags parked at her home. Her concern was that the notice was for her sister's car, and...
Man who tried to rob North Carolina bank wrote note to teller on back of pay stub, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who tried to rob a Robeson County bank on Tuesday was identified and arrested after police found his name on the front of a pay stub he used to demand money from a drive-through teller, police said. Dennis Wayne Price Jr., 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in […]
Power restored after outage affecting more than 1,200 Santee Cooper customers in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage Friday afternoon in the Little River area was the result of a contractor digging into a line, according to a spokesperson for utility Santee Cooper. Crews quickly restored power to more than 1,200 customers after service was interrupted at about 12:30 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.
AOL Corp
Seven-figure winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers
Although nobody won the $550 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two people who bought tickets in South Carolina won significant prizes — including a $1 million windfall. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, while a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Columbia,...
wpde.com
Brooks & Dunn to headline 8th annual CCMF in 2023; Other artists announced
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third headliner announcement for Carolina Country Music Fest 2023 is here!. Grammy Award-winning duo, Brooks & Dunn will join Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert for the eighth annual event. Songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled Brooks & Dunn...
WMBF
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
myhorrynews.com
New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach
A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
WMBF
Atlantic Beach plans of new growth after receiving ARPA funds
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New technology is heading to the town of Atlantic Beach, and with it comes new growth. Safety and growth are two things many throughout the town are ready to see. “Anything that’s improving the safety and the growth of Atlantic beach is a plus for...
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long police situation in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who barricaded himself in a home in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach home was taken in to custody on Thursday. City officials said he refused to come out of the house for more than five hours despite police orders.
W.H. Knuckles Elementary School Principal Lisa Troy seeks to maximize impact on student learning
LUMBERTON — Lisa Troy’s work as the principal of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School is fueled by her passion to serve students across
