Conway, SC

myhorrynews.com

Summerville eliminates Conway from the 5A playoffs

Conway didn’t have an answer for the Summerville offense and it took the Tigers a while to make any headway against the Green Wave defense Friday night. Conway suffered a 48-0 loss at Summerville during the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. Summerville improves to 9-2 and advances to face Lexington in the second round while Conway fell to 4-7 and was eliminated from the playoffs.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX8 News

Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
HICKORY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Brooks & Dunn to headline 8th annual CCMF in 2023; Other artists announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third headliner announcement for Carolina Country Music Fest 2023 is here!. Grammy Award-winning duo, Brooks & Dunn will join Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert for the eighth annual event. Songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled Brooks & Dunn...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach

A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

