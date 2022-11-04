Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fred VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Toronto Raptors beat Chicago Bulls
TORONTO - Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season-highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104. VanVleet returned after missing three games because of a...
TMZ.com
Ben Gordon Arrested For Allegedly Punching McDonald's Security Guard
Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon was arrested again this week ... after he allegedly attacked two McDonald's security guards in Chicago. TMZ Sports has learned ... 39-year-old Gordon was taken into custody around 3:30 AM on Friday. Chicago PD says the 2004 third-overall pick was being escorted out of the Mickey D's when he got physical.
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday. He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the Bears line...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
WGNtv.com
Remembering my longtime colleague Roger Triemstra
MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92. It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In Chicago
The cultural and culinary diversity of Chicago is unmatched. It has something for everyone from Italian to Asian, Middle Eastern to Mexican. Chicago offers a wide variety of dining options, from farm-to-table meals and luxury dining experiences to casual fare and exciting kid-friendly establishments, even if you are unable to visit them all.
How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 teams fared in Week 11: Lake Zurich tops No. 5 Wheaton North
By Mike Carpinelli Here’s a look at the Week 11 results for the teams in the SBLive Illinois Power 25. 1. East St. Louis (9-2) defeated Normal West 40-0 The Flyers exploded for 523 total yards on offense on Saturday. With 459 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground as a team, the Flyers coasted to a ...
Who is the most famous person in Chicago?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
wgnradio.com
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
Mob-style murder of Amoco executive Charles Merriam still unsolved 35 years later
It is Chicago's forgotten hit: 35 years ago, gasoline executive Charles Merriam was locked in a bitter battle to streamline Amoco gas station operations. He may have paid for it with his life.
Report: Chick-Fil-A coming to Avondale
CHICAGO — Avondale is set to get the city’s latest Chick-Fil-A restaurant. According to a report by Block Club Chicago, the fast-food chicken restaurant will settle into where the New China Buffet used to be near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue. Per the report, City records show the chain was […]
Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of which are teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting […]
wgnradio.com
Where’s the best Italian beef sandwich in Chicago?
Nick Kindelsperger, food critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Bob Sirott to share his review of Zaza’s Pizzeria. He also discusses his guide to Italian beef, his favorite shops, and answers the age old question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?”.
Producer Ray Lambert shares the compelling story of Chicago’s 1st Black mayor
From empowering the next generation of actors and artists to overseeing the production of many films, Ray Lambert is a multi-talented change agent and advocate in the Black community. His mastery in storytelling an chronicling events has left an impact on the entertainment industry, leading him to earn honors from the Peabody Award to leadership roles with big television networks.
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
ftnnews.com
New Chicago Midway to Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Flights
Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) to Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). With the new service, Frontier serves a total of 11 nonstop destinations from MDW. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as...
