Hinesburg, VT

mynbc5.com

Emotional win by CVU leads day of field hockey championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On a historically warm November Saturday morning, the Vermont Principles Association set the stage for yet another trio of field hockey championships. The scene was great, utilizing the facilities at the University of Vermont's Moulton Field, but the script was even better. No. 1 CVU started...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

CVU rides massive comeback toward championship birth

HINESBURG, Vt. — After facing an early 17-point deficit, No. 1 CVU exploded in the second half to take down No. 4 Essex 49-24 in the division one semi-finals. The Redhawks scored 35 points unanswered thanks to quarterback Ollie Cheer's connection with CVU stud Jack Sumner. With minutes remaining...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Moriah high school football cruises to shutout win in Class D Championship

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Moriah High School Football came to play in the Class D Championship. A dominant 38-0 shutout win over Ticonderoga high school was led by a strong rushing attack. Moriah senior running back Riley Demarais was at the forefront of the rushing attack, with two rushing touchdowns on the day.
MORIAH, NY
mynbc5.com

Champlain College inaugurates their tenth president in school history

Saturday afternoon Champlain College officially inaugurated their tenth president in the schools history. New president Alex Hernandez is a former dean and vice provost from the University of Virginia and is excited to take Champlain College to the next level. "Champlain College is a leader in career focused learning with...
BURLINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Vermont ski resort hoping for snow as warm temperatures put pressure on upcoming alpine skiing World Cup

BOSTON (WHDH) - At Killington Resort in Vermont, they need the snow, and they need it fast. The resort is 20 days away from hosting The Killington Cup, a leg of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour. Laurie Waite and her staff at the Killington Market are excited for the event they describe as “so much fun,” expecting the accommodations to be jam-packed as thousands of people come into town for the World Cup.
KILLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws

A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tight-knit communities are what give Vermont a lot of its charm, and you can find community kindness almost everywhere you turn. At one small shop in South Royalton, reporter Elissa Borden found there’s no such thing as a stranger. It’s a place where you can grab a sandwich, a newspaper, or help out your neighbors one sticky note at a time.
ROYALTON, VT
WCAX

Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
VERMONT STATE
Dartmouth

‘The quietest bonfire ever’: Homecoming weekend sees five Good Samaritan calls, no arrests

No students attempted to touch the Homecoming bonfire this year, down from around 50 attempts in 2016, a result of increased safety precautions and a taller fence. No students were arrested during this year’s Homecoming weekend, according to Safety and Security director Keysi Montás. Safety and Security received five Good Samaritan calls from late Thursday night through early Sunday morning — mirroring 2021’s five and marking a slight increase from 2019’s three, according to Montás and past reporting by The Dartmouth.
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may be waning, but substitute teachers are still needed in high demand across Vermont as absences leave gaps in the classroom. “I just love working with the kids and I connect with the community and the flexibility of it,” said Kelly Connaughton. Connaughton...
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Superintendent survey results are in

Superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter reported at the October 26 Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board meeting that he had received 660 responses to the survey he put out this summer when he joined the district on July 1. He gave a brief overview of the survey results, which he is using as he develops his superintendent goals to be approved at the next board meeting.
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT

