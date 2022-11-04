Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Emotional win by CVU leads day of field hockey championships
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On a historically warm November Saturday morning, the Vermont Principles Association set the stage for yet another trio of field hockey championships. The scene was great, utilizing the facilities at the University of Vermont's Moulton Field, but the script was even better. No. 1 CVU started...
mynbc5.com
CVU rides massive comeback toward championship birth
HINESBURG, Vt. — After facing an early 17-point deficit, No. 1 CVU exploded in the second half to take down No. 4 Essex 49-24 in the division one semi-finals. The Redhawks scored 35 points unanswered thanks to quarterback Ollie Cheer's connection with CVU stud Jack Sumner. With minutes remaining...
mynbc5.com
Defensive battles headline Vermont division two soccer championships
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont's division two soccer titles shipped up to South Burlington High School, with defense playing a key role in both contests. The boy's started things off in the morning. with No.1 Montpelier clinching an undefeated season thanks to a 1-0 win over No. 3 Harwood Union.
mynbc5.com
Moriah high school football cruises to shutout win in Class D Championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Moriah High School Football came to play in the Class D Championship. A dominant 38-0 shutout win over Ticonderoga high school was led by a strong rushing attack. Moriah senior running back Riley Demarais was at the forefront of the rushing attack, with two rushing touchdowns on the day.
mynbc5.com
Peru high school volleyball sweeps Beekmantown in Class B Sectional Finals
SARANAC, N.Y. — Peru high school volleyball proved why they were Section VII's best team. The Nighthawks cruised to a 3-0 sweep over Beekmantown High School in the Class B Sectional Finals, thanks to strong play from Maddy Robinson and Katie Finn. Peru opens up its regional play on...
mynbc5.com
Champlain College inaugurates their tenth president in school history
Saturday afternoon Champlain College officially inaugurated their tenth president in the schools history. New president Alex Hernandez is a former dean and vice provost from the University of Virginia and is excited to take Champlain College to the next level. "Champlain College is a leader in career focused learning with...
whdh.com
Vermont ski resort hoping for snow as warm temperatures put pressure on upcoming alpine skiing World Cup
BOSTON (WHDH) - At Killington Resort in Vermont, they need the snow, and they need it fast. The resort is 20 days away from hosting The Killington Cup, a leg of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour. Laurie Waite and her staff at the Killington Market are excited for the event they describe as “so much fun,” expecting the accommodations to be jam-packed as thousands of people come into town for the World Cup.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
colchestersun.com
Colchester boys soccer is going to the championship! Here's what you need to know.
NORWICH — The Colchester boys varsity soccer team is headed to the Division I state championship this Sunday. The Lakers will take on South Burlington High School at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Norwich University. Colchester previously won the D1 championships in 1988 and 2013. The two...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
WCAX
Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tight-knit communities are what give Vermont a lot of its charm, and you can find community kindness almost everywhere you turn. At one small shop in South Royalton, reporter Elissa Borden found there’s no such thing as a stranger. It’s a place where you can grab a sandwich, a newspaper, or help out your neighbors one sticky note at a time.
WCAX
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
mynbc5.com
Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont
On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
mynbc5.com
Final push: Candidates spend last weekend on the campaign trail connecting with voters
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Candidates are making their final stops on the campaign trail ahead ofTuesday's election. Democrat Peter Welch, running for Vermont's open U.S. Senate seat, boarded a train Sunday morning as part of the Railroad to Victory leg of his campaign. Welch was joined by other Democrats such...
Dartmouth
‘The quietest bonfire ever’: Homecoming weekend sees five Good Samaritan calls, no arrests
No students attempted to touch the Homecoming bonfire this year, down from around 50 attempts in 2016, a result of increased safety precautions and a taller fence. No students were arrested during this year’s Homecoming weekend, according to Safety and Security director Keysi Montás. Safety and Security received five Good Samaritan calls from late Thursday night through early Sunday morning — mirroring 2021’s five and marking a slight increase from 2019’s three, according to Montás and past reporting by The Dartmouth.
WCAX
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may be waning, but substitute teachers are still needed in high demand across Vermont as absences leave gaps in the classroom. “I just love working with the kids and I connect with the community and the flexibility of it,” said Kelly Connaughton. Connaughton...
The Valley Reporter
Superintendent survey results are in
Superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter reported at the October 26 Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board meeting that he had received 660 responses to the survey he put out this summer when he joined the district on July 1. He gave a brief overview of the survey results, which he is using as he develops his superintendent goals to be approved at the next board meeting.
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
WCAX
Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
