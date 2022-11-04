Wrigleyville abductions were not ‘stranger danger,’ CPD director says, blaming ‘dramatic’ media coverage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO