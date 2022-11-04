Wrigleyville abductions were not ‘stranger danger,’ CPD director says, blaming ‘dramatic’ media coverage

Read full article on original website
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
cwbchicago.com
Man took security guard’s gun from River North mass shooting scene, prosecutors say
A Chicago man picked up a handgun from the scene of a quadruple shooting in River North, then pointed it from a vehicle as he left the scene, prosecutors said Monday. It happened early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. Police said a...
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man back in custody — 8 years after escaping from electronic monitoring while charged with attempted murder
A Chicago man is back in custody, more than eight years after he escaped from electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a 2012 attempted murder case. Authorities last saw Julio Mares when he appeared in court for a routine hearing in the attempted murder case on July 15, 2014. Joe Biden was vice president, Iggy Azalea was the hottest thing going, the Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 107 years, and Mares was in his mid-20s.
cwbchicago.com
Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases
Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter thief slammed a stolen Lexus head-on into Chicago police squad car, prosecutors say
A man on bail and on probation for separate stolen motor vehicle cases rammed yet another stolen vehicle head-on into a Chicago police squad car as he tried to get away from cops who saw him trying to steal a catalytic converter in Jefferson Park, prosecutors said Saturday. Police officers...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. A group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Chicago police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Greyhound employee's murder outside bus station
Chicago police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Greyhound worker outside a city bus terminal in October.
cwbchicago.com
While on special gun probation, Chicago man shot a 16-year-old as he tried to rob the boy of a gun: prosecutors
Prosecutors on Friday charged 19-year-old Jarell Garner with shooting a 16-year-old as Garner tried to rob the younger teen of a firearm in Chicago. At the time of the shooting, Garner was on “first-offender gun probation.” If he did well on the program, he would avoid a felony conviction in a 2021 gun possession case.
cwbchicago.com
7-time felon tried to rob girl as she did homework at Loop coffeeshop: prosecutors
A seven-time felon tried to rob a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint while she did her homework at a Starbucks in the Loop, according to Chicago police and prosecutors. The accused man has been arrested six times this year in Chicago, and he has two misdemeanor cases pending. The girl, waiting...
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
cwbchicago.com
Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say
Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
cwbchicago.com
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside River North nightclub
A shooting outside a River North nightclub left one man dead and three others injured early Sunday, Chicago police said. Police have detained one person and recovered two firearms, Dep. Chief Sean Loughran said during an overnight press conference. Witnesses reported that a large group began fighting in the 300...
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
fox32chicago.com
Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed Red Line passenger for vaping on the train, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a Chicago man stabbed a Red Line passenger because the victim was vaping on the train in violation of a city ordinance. The victim was wearing headphones, using his phone, and vaping as he rode a southbound train to work at the University of Chicago around 5:42 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said. As the train passed through Lincoln Park, another passenger, identified by officials as 49-year-old Corey Bulliox, started yelling that vaping is not allowed on the CTA.
