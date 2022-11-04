HOUSTON -- The Phillies wanted one more beer together, one more chat. So they pulled their chairs into a semicircle in a corner of the visitors’ clubhouse late Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. There were seven or eight of them, depending on the moment, including Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Garrett Stubbs, Matt Vierling, Darick Hall and Corey Knebel. A two-minute walk from that spot, on the field, the Astros celebrated their second World Series championship in six seasons, following a 4-1 victory over the Phillies in Game 6.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO