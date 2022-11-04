Read full article on original website
Hot Stove FAQ: How will Cards replace Yadi?
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the World Series draws closer to a conclusion, it’s time to look ahead to the pertinent issues facing the Cardinals this offseason. Here is a handy FAQ to prepare you for MLB’s Hot Stove season:
Framber brings calm demeanor into crucial Game 6
Framber Valdez isn’t the ace of the Astros rotation yet, but he certainly pitches like one. Who better to get the ball against the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series with a chance to put it away?. Houston is 3-0 this postseason when Valdez starts. His work...
Baseball world celebrates Dusty's historic WS title
After winning his first World Series title as a manager in a 4-1 victory over the Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, Astros skipper Dusty Baker was overjoyed. When right fielder Kyle Tucker caught the last out, Baker's coaching and support staff jumped all over him in the dugout as he held on to the railing to avoid toppling over.
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
Alvarado-Alvarez showdown turns tide on Phils
HOUSTON -- It all happened so quickly that Zack Wheeler didn’t even have time to process the fact that his manager, Rob Thomson, was quietly striding out from the third-base dugout at Minute Maid Park, ready to take the ball from his hand. Wheeler wanted to stay in --...
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Bregman, Maldonado weather injuries to take WS title
HOUSTON – Astros third baseman Alex Bregman faces an eight-week recovery after breaking his left index finger while sliding into second base in the eighth inning of Houston’s Game 6 World Series victory over the Phillies on Saturday night. • Shop for Astros World Series champs gear. Bregman...
Acuña Jr. to play 5 games in Venezuela this winter
Ronald Acuña Jr. is the biggest Major League star that Venezuela has produced in recent years. However, the country’s devoted baseball fanbase has not had the chance to see the star right fielder in action on their own soil. Until now. Acuña has received permission from the Atlanta...
Astros to hold WS parade today at noon CT
On Saturday night, the Astros celebrated another chapter in their dynastic run after they defeated the Phillies 4-1 to claim the 2022 World Series championship. On Monday, the team will open that celebration up to the city of Houston with their World Series parade. The parade, which starts at 1...
Super shortstop Peña makes history as World Series MVP
HOUSTON -- The crowd knew it long before the game was over and before the votes had been cast. Each time Jeremy Peña stepped to the plate during Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, the chants rung out. “MVP! MVP! MVP!”. They...
'Sheer joy' as Baker gets 1st World Series title as manager
HOUSTON -- The final out of the 2022 World Series was sailing toward Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker, and in the dugout Dusty Baker -- ever the professional -- picked up his pen and wrote a final mark on his scorecard. By the time Nick Castellanos’ fly ball had settled into Tucker’s glove moments later, Baker was mobbed in the dugout by his coaching staff.
Suárez ready for any role with WS on the line
PHILADELPHIA -- In a perfect world, the Phillies will start Zack Wheeler on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series and Ranger Suárez on Sunday in an if-necessary Game 7. But needing to win consecutive games in Houston to claim the franchise's first World Series title since 2008, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson knows he may need to improvise.
The story behind Maz's thrilling WS walk-off
NEW YORK -- There have been a handful of exciting walk-off hits to end World Series games, from Kirk Gibson’s Roy Hobbs moment in Game 1 against the Athletics in 1988 to Joe Carter’s Game 6 series-winning bomb against the Phillies five years later. But nothing tops the...
Man on a mission: Framber rebounds from '21 with airtight WS
HOUSTON -- A leadoff walk was promptly erased by a double play, which is about the most Framber Valdez way to start Game 6 of the World Series. Valdez’s struggles to find the strike zone tested him earlier in his career and helped make his maturation into one of the best left-handers in baseball an even better story.
'22 WS shows that momentum is real ... or is it?
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning home run that won Game 1 for the Phillies was either heart-stabbing or exhilarating, depending on which fan base’s viewpoint you were peering through. There were plenty of other superlatives used to describe that game, too, including this one, which we hear plenty...
Working back from injuries, Brewers' Ward cherishing time in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A lot was on Je’Von Ward’s mind as he took his time trotting up the first-base line and watched a ball off his bat sail deep into the Scottsdale night. There was the Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September 2021. There was...
'A lot to be proud of': Phils' wild ride ends in heartbreak
HOUSTON -- The Phillies wanted one more beer together, one more chat. So they pulled their chairs into a semicircle in a corner of the visitors’ clubhouse late Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. There were seven or eight of them, depending on the moment, including Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Garrett Stubbs, Matt Vierling, Darick Hall and Corey Knebel. A two-minute walk from that spot, on the field, the Astros celebrated their second World Series championship in six seasons, following a 4-1 victory over the Phillies in Game 6.
Cubs' Mervis named Fall Stars Game MVP
MESA, Ariz. – The legend of Matt “Mash” Mervis just continues to grow. Less than 24 hours removed from putting on a show during the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby, the Cubs’ No. 21 prospect earned 2022 Fall Stars Game MVP honors after swatting an opposite-field two-run roundtripper to back the National League squad in its 9-3 victory over the American League at Sloan Park on Sunday afternoon.
Wheeler dominant before early hook adds to Phils' what-ifs
HOUSTON -- In order for the Phillies to save their season at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, they needed their ace, Zack Wheeler, at his very best in the biggest start of his life. It’s just that nobody -- perhaps not even Wheeler himself -- seemed to know what to expect after the right-hander showed significantly diminished velocity in Game 2 while dealing with self-professed arm fatigue.
Judge, Goldy, JV lead Players Choice Award winners
Ask most MLB players and they’ll tell you: It's immensely important to them what their peers -- both teammates and opponents -- think of their performance on the field. So when the MLB Players Association reveals the Players Choice Awards each year, it’s a major moment. During the...
