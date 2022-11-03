ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Norma Girolami missing: Human remains found in search for ‘murdered’ woman

Human remains have been found in the search for a missing woman who was last seen 15 months ago.Detectives have found remains belonging to 70-year-old Norma Girolami at a churchyard in north London.It comes just weeks after police offered a £20,000 reward for information that would lead to the discovery.Girolami went missing in August last year. The Metropolitan Police opened a murder investigation two months later. A man has been charged with her murder.Detectives investigating her disappearance found remains during a search at a churchyard in Friern Barnet Lane, the Met said on Friday.They have been formally identified as belonging...
Sara B

The Brazen Bull, a Slow and Torturous Death used in Ancient Greece

The brazen bull, also known as the bronze bull, Sicilian bull, or bull of Phalaris, whichever name you prefer, the result is the same, a slow torturous death. The ancient Greeks and Romans used the brazen bull to torture and eliminate their enemies or those they felt like killing.
Atlas Obscura

Grave of Daniel "Mad Dog" Morgan

Daniel “Mad Dog” Morgan is one of Australia’s most notorious bushrangers, once described as “the most bloodthirsty ruffian that ever took to the bush in Australia.”. Born in 1830 to parents Mary Owen and George Fuller, the future outlaw started stealing horses and cattle in his teenage years. As time went on, he became a notorious horse thief. Time in jail hardened Morgan.and eventually he moved onto a career as a bushranger. There is no hint of the image of a “champion” or “gentleman” that accompanies the other famous bushrangers like Ned Kelly or Ben Hall.
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Mickey Featherstone, The Deranged Hitman Who Turned Informant And Helped Bring Down The Westies

Operating in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s and '80s, Francis "Mickey" Featherstone was one of the most feared hitmen in the Irish American mob. Mickey Featherstone was second-in-command to Jimmy Coonan leader of the Westies, an extremely violent Irish mob that operated in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan, in the 1970s and 1980s. Law enforcement attributed at least 30 unsolved murders to the gang — and the innocuous-looking Mickey Featherstone was recognized as one of their most vicious members.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Radical Hindu leader shot dead in full public view in India

A radical Hindu leader was shot dead on Friday in full public view in Punjab in north India, it was reported.Sudhir Suri, 58, head of the fundamentalist religious group called Hindu Shiv Sena, was shot in Amritsar, the local police said.In the past, Suri had been accused of making derogatory and blasphemous comments against Sikhism and the Sikh community.A senior police officer Arun Pal Singh told news agencies that “the assailant arrived on the spot and shot him dead in full public view”, adding that the radical leader had been shot several times.Police later said that a local shopkeeper, Sandeep...
americanmilitarynews.com

One killed, 10 arrested in illegal border crossing attempt

A person attempting to illegally cross the border was killed after Southern Military Zone personnel detected an illegal border crossing attempt and implemented the rules of engagement on Wednesday, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Personnel arrested 10 people attempting to infiltrate a neighboring country, according to a military...
airlive.net

ALERT A French Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet has crashed

A French Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet has crashed this Thursday. A French Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet crashed this Thursday, November 3 in the Luxeuil-les-Bains region in the early afternoon. The pilot, belonging to the Cigogne squadron of the air base 116 of Luxeuil-Saint Sauveur, is unscathed....
dallasexpress.com

North Korea Threatens ‘Powerful’ Retaliation to Allied Drills

After reports of North and South Korean troops firing warning shots at each other last week, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the U.S. for expanding joint military exercises with its ally from the south. In response to North Korea’s escalating weapons tests and growing nuclear threat, the U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
gcaptain.com

‘Backyard Buoys’ To Improve Access To Vital Ocean Data For Indigenous And Coastal Communities

NOAA– A new ocean science effort to improve equity and inclusion is underway, thanks to a $4.98 million cooperative agreement to three regional associations of the NOAA-led U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System. The National Science Foundation (NSF) provided the funds through a cooperative agreement for Backyard Buoysoffsite link, a project to improve ocean data access for Indigenous communities.
ALASKA STATE
gcaptain.com

U.S. and Norway ‘Challenge’ Shipping Sector to Reduce Emissions

The United States and Norway have launched a new global challenge to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping sector. The “Green Shipping Challenge” was launched Monday by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry during the COP27 UN climate change summit being held this week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
ALASKA STATE

