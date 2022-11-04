ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona state campion swimmer kept from competing due to a clerical error

An Arizona state champion swimmer won't get a chance to defend his title because of a clerical error. Sedona High School student Carlos Lattanzi is at the state meet over the weekend in Paradise Valley. He swam in a few events to represent his school, but not in the 500 freestyle that he won last year because somehow his coach forgot to include Lattanzi's name on the roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

ASU football's defense not enough against No. 12 UCLA Saturday

The Sun Devils started Saturday's game hot with an interception on the first play, followed by a field goal from freshman kicker Carter Brown, but their efforts were halted by a strong Bruin force that rushed, rushed, and rushed some more. ASU ultimately fell 50-36 against No. 12 UCLA in Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Educators Quitting Classrooms and Running for Arizona Legislature in Record Numbers

Arizona teachers are evacuating the classroom in record numbers. Where are they going? The state legislature — if the voters allow. During the last midterm elections in 2018, more than 40 candidates with a background in education vied for seats in the Arizona Legislature, double the national average, and set a record at the time in Arizona. This year, the election cycle started with 72. Fed-up teachers are sending a message — they want better teacher pay, smaller class sizes, more experienced teachers, and more emphasis on early childhood education and access to mental health resources — and are willing to run for office to address their concerns.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

Student artists to showcase their work at ARTfest 2022

Nine years after it first pitched its tents, ARTfest is once again returning to ASU. The School of Art at the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts is hosting ARTfest, a celebration of student creativity, on Friday, Nov. 4, at Neeb Plaza on the Tempe campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event showcases the creative pursuits of ASU students. This will include students majoring in artistic fields or any student involved in one of the many art-related clubs on campus.
TEMPE, AZ
Kansas Reflector

Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections

PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation […] The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ
knau.org

Arizona school districts return to charging for school meals

The extension of a pandemic-era federal program to provide free meals for K-12 students has expired. Now, many school districts in Northern Arizona have gone back to charging for meals or are using other funding sources to continue free food services. The Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 established a...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Conservatives Respond to Prominent Republicans Endorsing Democrats, Say They’re ‘Inconsequential Has-Beens’

Some Republicans in Arizona have publicly endorsed Democrats in this election, sparking conservative Republicans in the state to respond dismissively. A long list of “RINOs” predictably endorsed Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and now more have come out endorsing some of the other candidates running against the Trump-endorsed slate for higher offices.
ARIZONA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy