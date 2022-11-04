Read full article on original website
Rebekah Delgado
2d ago
staff thought he was having a breakdown ? when he was choking and the students said they were asking for help and the staff didnt react. this needs to be dealt with
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Girls Who Code club at Chandler high school looks to serve the community
CHANDLER, Ariz. - There's been a renewed effort after the COVID-19 pandemic to increase opportunities at Girls Who Code, a club for Hamilton High School students interested in the STEM field. "Girls Who Code is an international organization right now that is aimed at involving and encouraging more girls to...
KTAR.com
Some Arizona schools looking abroad to fill teacher vacancies
PHOENIX — Schools across Arizona are doing everything they can to fill teacher vacancies. But after coming up short, some are looking outside the country. Donald Babiano is one of the hundreds of international teachers hired to work in Arizona schools. Mr. B, as he’s known to his students, teaches second grade at Canyon Breeze Elementary School in Avondale.
12news.com
Tempe teacher seen yelling at student in viral video resigns. Here's the student's response
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe teacher caught berating a student on social media has officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave. The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board approved James Gustafson's resignation "in lieu of dismissal" during their meeting Tuesday night. Gustafson was a teacher at Marcos de Niza High School.
SignalsAZ
Chandler Accepting Applications for CIVIC Program
Mayor Kevin Hartke and the Chandler City Council are pleased to announce that applications are open for CIVIC, an interactive, 13-session program providing Chandler residents with a behind-the-scenes look at city services. This free program will again launch in January 2023 and is the latest offering by the City to...
Washington Examiner
Maricopa County election workers face gruesome threats: Report
Election workers have received 140 threats between Jul. 11 and Aug. 22 in Arizona's most populous county, records show. Threats included emails, social media posts, and video recordings of election workers, according to documents obtained by Reuters. “You will all be executed,” one of the messages said. “Wire around their limbs and tied & dragged by a car,” another one said.
AZFamily
One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
AZFamily
2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix business ready to serve Super Bowl fans in 2023 needs community's help after fire
A Valley BBQ business was gearing up to feed hungry Super Bowl fans in a few months, but then the owners' house burned down, along with a lot of equipment. They're having to come up with a new game plan with the help of friends and complete strangers. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
Paradise Valley HS senior starts two businesses
A Valley teenager is already making his mark in the business industry. Paradise Valley High School senior Cooper Weissman told ABC15 he already feels like he's been through a lot in his 17 years.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Video: Firefighters discourage woman from using ambulance
A Phoenix grandmother showed ABC15 her Ring doorbell camera recording depicting firefighters trying to discourage her from taking an ambulance to a hospital.
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
AZFamily
Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Hank is home safe now in Queen Creek
When Queen Creek resident Andrea Polyak and her family called on the community this Halloween to help find their beloved Hank, 12, a 50-pound lab/pit mix who went missing Oct. 28, they came through. Just after 9 p.m. last night, Nov. 2, Polyak messaged me, letting me know that Hank...
Arizona man accused of fatally shooting boss over paycheck dispute
PHOENIX — An Arizona man is accused of fatally shooting his boss on Wednesday after a pay dispute stemming from some missing items, authorities said. Daniel Gordon Sr., 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to Maricopa County online court records.
seniorresource.com
Diamondback Healthcare Center & 6 More Nursing Homes Near Phoenix!
Here at SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. However, finding the knowledge you need isn’t always easy. Nobody, but nobody, wants to waste their precious time on another internet search. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Phoenix, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Phoenix!
KTAR.com
Police investigate death of 36-year-old man involved in Phoenix brawl
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man following a fight that broke out in Phoenix on Wednesday. Matthew Couture was found near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:25 p.m. and was unresponsive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Couture was pronounced...
Queen Creek, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Queen Creek. The American leadership Academy - Gilbert North football team will have a game with Benjamin Franklin High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
East Valley Tribune
New police interference city code advances
In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
Comments / 10