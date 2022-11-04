ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Rebekah Delgado
2d ago

staff thought he was having a breakdown ? when he was choking and the students said they were asking for help and the staff didnt react. this needs to be dealt with

fox10phoenix.com

Girls Who Code club at Chandler high school looks to serve the community

CHANDLER, Ariz. - There's been a renewed effort after the COVID-19 pandemic to increase opportunities at Girls Who Code, a club for Hamilton High School students interested in the STEM field. "Girls Who Code is an international organization right now that is aimed at involving and encouraging more girls to...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Some Arizona schools looking abroad to fill teacher vacancies

PHOENIX — Schools across Arizona are doing everything they can to fill teacher vacancies. But after coming up short, some are looking outside the country. Donald Babiano is one of the hundreds of international teachers hired to work in Arizona schools. Mr. B, as he’s known to his students, teaches second grade at Canyon Breeze Elementary School in Avondale.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chandler Accepting Applications for CIVIC Program

Mayor Kevin Hartke and the Chandler City Council are pleased to announce that applications are open for CIVIC, an interactive, 13-session program providing Chandler residents with a behind-the-scenes look at city services. This free program will again launch in January 2023 and is the latest offering by the City to...
CHANDLER, AZ
Washington Examiner

Maricopa County election workers face gruesome threats: Report

Election workers have received 140 threats between Jul. 11 and Aug. 22 in Arizona's most populous county, records show. Threats included emails, social media posts, and video recordings of election workers, according to documents obtained by Reuters. “You will all be executed,” one of the messages said. “Wire around their limbs and tied & dragged by a car,” another one said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Hank is home safe now in Queen Creek

When Queen Creek resident Andrea Polyak and her family called on the community this Halloween to help find their beloved Hank, 12, a 50-pound lab/pit mix who went missing Oct. 28, they came through. Just after 9 p.m. last night, Nov. 2, Polyak messaged me, letting me know that Hank...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
seniorresource.com

Diamondback Healthcare Center & 6 More Nursing Homes Near Phoenix!

Here at SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. However, finding the knowledge you need isn’t always easy. Nobody, but nobody, wants to waste their precious time on another internet search. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Phoenix, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Phoenix!
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigate death of 36-year-old man involved in Phoenix brawl

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man following a fight that broke out in Phoenix on Wednesday. Matthew Couture was found near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:25 p.m. and was unresponsive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Couture was pronounced...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New police interference city code advances

In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ

