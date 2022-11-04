CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie played host to the 3A and 4A Girls Swimming State Championships, and the host school managed to keep the win inside the city. Laramie picked up 4 event victories, including 2 wins by Ashyln Mathes in her individual races. This made it 6 straight finishes at the top for the Lady Plainsmen.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO