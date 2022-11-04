ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinedale, WY

pinedaleroundup.com

Murdock civil suit turns focus on Copelands

SUBLETTE COUNTY – In an investor’s civil lawsuit against Triple Peak Landscaping LLC and Shane and Ramsey Copeland to recover about $140,000 he invested with promises of paybacks, the judge ruled that the business defaulted and owes him the money. William Murdock’s complaint, filed July 21 in 9th...
MARBLETON, WY

