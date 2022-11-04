Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie, Lander take gold in Wyoming High School Girls Swimming’s State Championships
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie played host to the 3A and 4A Girls Swimming State Championships, and the host school managed to keep the win inside the city. Laramie picked up 4 event victories, including 2 wins by Ashyln Mathes in her individual races. This made it 6 straight finishes at the top for the Lady Plainsmen.
pinedaleroundup.com
Murdock civil suit turns focus on Copelands
SUBLETTE COUNTY – In an investor’s civil lawsuit against Triple Peak Landscaping LLC and Shane and Ramsey Copeland to recover about $140,000 he invested with promises of paybacks, the judge ruled that the business defaulted and owes him the money. William Murdock’s complaint, filed July 21 in 9th...
