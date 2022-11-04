Overdose – the next game from Hideo Kojima – has seemingly leaked over the weekend with a two minute gameplay video. For better or for worse, this leaked gameplay footage however isn’t presented in the best way possible. Instead, it’s shoddily captured through a phone camera, recording a laptop screen, with the laptop playing a video, with the video depicting a TV screen depicting the game – except the TV screen has a strong glare, and at times would show the reflection of a topless man holding a phone camera – seemingly the original device used to record the footage.

6 HOURS AGO