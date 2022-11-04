Read full article on original website
Related
Which TV Spin-Off Was Better Than The Original Series?
Someone has to say it — Suite Life on Deck was better than The Suite Life of Zack and Cody!
Diablo 4 release date might be in April 2023
Diablo 4’s release date may have been revealed, although not officially, to be in April 2023. Just as a disclaimer, Blizzard, as of the writing of this article, has not revealed the true release date for Diablo 4. As discussed in the latest XboxEra podcast, Diablo 4 might have...
Overdose, Kojima’s next game, has seemingly leaked
Overdose – the next game from Hideo Kojima – has seemingly leaked over the weekend with a two minute gameplay video. For better or for worse, this leaked gameplay footage however isn’t presented in the best way possible. Instead, it’s shoddily captured through a phone camera, recording a laptop screen, with the laptop playing a video, with the video depicting a TV screen depicting the game – except the TV screen has a strong glare, and at times would show the reflection of a topless man holding a phone camera – seemingly the original device used to record the footage.
Terraria crossover with Dead Cells teased
Dead Cells’ developer, Motion Twin, recently teased a crossover Terraria, another well-loved indie game. Keep reading to learn more about it. On their official Twitter account, Motion Twin uploaded a somewhat cryptic video. Although the video does not have any text on it, there are various things on it that hint towards who they are […] The post Terraria crossover with Dead Cells teased appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0