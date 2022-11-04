Read full article on original website
Bret Hart Thinks WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title In Two
Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He defended the title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event against Logan Paul. While speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again. ”Yeah...
AEW Rampage 11/4/22 Results
I DON’T CARE WHAT ELSE IS ON TONIGHT’S SHOW… IT’S SHIBATA TIME, BABY!. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
Arez To Replace Laredo Kid At Tomorrow’s PWG Event
We recently reported that top lucha-libre superstar Laredo Kid had to undergo emergency surgery this past Monday after rupturing his intestine during his match with AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo at the AAA Showcenter Tournament finals last Sunday, a bout that Kid ended up winning. Kid was set...
New Segment Added To This Week’s NXT On USA
WWE has announced on Twitter that the Grayson Waller effect will be returning on this Tuesday’s NXT on USA, which will feature Von Wagner and NXT world champion, Bron Breakker. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker. * The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT champion Bron Breakker...
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
Update on Plans for WarGames Matches at WWE Survivor Series
WWE previously announced that the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event will feature the big main roster return of WarGames – one match for the men’s division and one match for the women’s division. It’s now been confirmed that each match will feature 10 competitors, 5 on...
Peter Avalon Talks His Intense “On The Fly” AEW Feud With Brandon Cutler
AEW star Peter Avalon recently joined Fightful for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Wingmen member discussing the intense feud he has had with the Elite’s Brandon Cutler, one that lasted for nearly all of 2020 and took place on the company’s Youtube show, Dark. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
New Segment and Match Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
A new match and segment were added to the line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, MA. AEW announced a big eight-man tag team match with Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA Surge
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA Surge today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re one week away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and we’ve got a special edition of USA Surge hosted by two contender’s for NWA World Title gold: the NWA’s own Powerrr couple Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green!
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Surge Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA Surge series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition.
Backstage News on AEW Filming Their New Reality TV Show
AEW began production on their new reality series for Warner Bros. Discovery this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that a camera crew was backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, filming talents for the series. The crew was also backstage for last night’s AEW Rampage from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Crown Jewel Fallout, Possible Reveal for The O.C., More
The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but the show will feature fallout from Crown Jewel, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
Jeff Jarrett Says He Loves The Business More Than Ever Following AEW Debut
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and new AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about making his AEW debut on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, adding that he has never loved the wrestling business more than he does right now. Highlights from the show can be found below.
AEW Rampage Viewership and Key Demo Rating Up for Last Friday’s Show
Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 455,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 20.37% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 378,000 viewers. Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is...
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Card Announced
NJPW and STARDOM announced the full lineup for their Historic X-Over show on November 20, which will be headlined by KAIRI taking on Mayu Iwatani to crown the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Here is the card:. – IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI vs Mayu Iwatani. – IWGP United States...
Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Trying To Wrestle Him On A Plane
On a flight from England back to the United States, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recounted the amazing tale of Vince McMahon trying to battle him in a shoot-style match while at 35,000 feet in the air. In his book: It’s True! It’s True!, Kurt Angle describes the time...
Orange Cassidy Defeats Katsuyori Shibata On AEW Rampage To Remain The All-Atlantic Champion
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Atlantic City opened up with top NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata taking on Orange Cassidy, with Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Championship on the line. The match was made on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, where Shibata confronted Cassidy following his successful title defense over Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.
NWA Suspends Nick Aldis and Pulls Him from Events, NWA COO on If This Is a Wrestling Angle
The NWA has announced that Nick Aldis is suspended, and he has been pulled from Hard Times III. As noted, Aldis posted a now-deleted Instagram video over the weekend and revealed that he has given his notice to the NWA. Aldis allegedly said he and NWA owner Billy Corgan have had their differences, and that the promotion became so embarrassing that he can no longer be a part of it. Sources have reported that the issues between the two sides are legitimate due to the company’s creative direction.
