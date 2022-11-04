ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

thecomeback.com

Kevin Durant discusses Kyrie Irving, immediately clarifies what he said

The Brooklyn Nets have been so dysfunctional recently that they make the Jets and the Knicks look like model franchises. After Kyrie Irving was finally suspended, he finally apologized for promoting (a term that Irving disputes) an antisemitic film. During Friday’s shootaround, Kevin Durant talked about what all that has...
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

How Celtics’ Grant Williams Addressed Kyrie Irving Controversy

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, once again, emerged as the topic of discussion for controversial reasons, and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams offered his two cents on the matter. Before taking the floor against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at TD Garden, Williams suggested members of the players...
BOSTON, MA
rolling out

LeBron James criticizes Kyrie Irving for antisemtic post

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once coalesced their on-court basketball genius to take the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory in 2015, so there will always be love there. But King James indicated resolutely that he refuses to side with Irving regarding his antisemitic posts that caused a national uproar. After...

