The News: Silicon Labs recently announced the Silicon Labs FG25 SoC and EFF01 RF front-end module, a new SoC and amplifier for Wi-SUN. It will enable vendors with the ability to incorporate premium features into their products making their clients’ lives much richer by providing near-lossless connectivity using the Wi-SUN FAN standard. It will be more seamless to analyze, manage and control their smart city operations that require unobstructed connectivity to more efficiently manage hundreds or thousands of deployed devices in denser environments. Read the Press Release for more information.

2 DAYS AGO