DF
3d ago
Why is the headline about teens being arrested but the pic under the headline kids in a mentor program? This seems so misleading.
6
ray 4444
2d ago
Stop voting for the same person over and over again, look what your doing to your community. Just because they're black don't vote for them, vote for some in your community & not of the church. Give a young black person a chance to be your new leader, someone with values & moral. what do you have to lose , look what you have done to your people. Stop voting for who Democrats put in your face and vote for someone among you. Start encouraging your youth to run for office & be leader of new ideas
5
2 teens shot in broad daylight outside a rec center in Southwest D.C.
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were shot in broad daylight outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center in Southwest D.C. Police officers received the call of shots fired on the 1200 block of First Street Southwest just before 3:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the victims who were transported to...
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot, killed near Washington Convention Center
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on Friday afternoon near the Washington Convention Center in Northwest D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the incident in an alley near the 700 block of N Street around 4:45 p.m.
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 2-year-old Mars Jones died on October 18th as a result of injuries he sustained in a trauma that took place on October 13th. Now, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made. On October 13th, police were summoned to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest D.C. after a report came in of an unconscious child. When they arrived they found the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Jones died from his injuries, and his death was ruled as a homicide. 23 year-old The post Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Judge grants mental health evaluation for alleged 'shopping cart killer'
WASHINGTON (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart, and dumping their remains in Harrisonburg, Virginia is now scheduled for a mental health evaluation after a hearing Friday. The legal team for Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart...
Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Man dies from stabbing in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after being stabbed in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday morning police said. The incident happened in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville around 10 a.m. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a reported cutting and found a man suffering from trauma to the body, officials said.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate quadruple murder-suicide at La Plata home
Police say a former lover is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend before killing three other people and himself inside a Charles County home. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details and reaction from a neighbor.
Man Convicted Of Executing Military Couple In Front Of Their Virginia Home
A Virginia man was convicted in the execution-style murders of a married military couple in front of their Fairfax County home, authorities said. Ronnie Marshall, 21, of Lorton, was found guilty after a week-long trial of aggravated murder and firearm offenses in connection with the shooting deaths of Edward and Brenda McDaniel on May 26, 2021, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano.
Children Orphaned In Horrific Murder-Suicide That Left Five Dead
Two babies were left orphaned and several families grieving after a man killed the mother of his children, her family and one other person this weekend in Maryland, according to officials and the Daily Mail. Andre Sales, 28, is believed to have entered the La Plata home killing his ex-girlfriend,...
fox5dc.com
DC’s most senior retired firefighter celebrates 104th birthday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Harry Kelly of Northwest D.C. celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday with a celebration from his neighbors and the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. As the most senior retired firefighter, Kelly received balloons from the department members and sat in the driver’s seat of a firetruck. Kelly began firefighting at Engine 4, D.C.’s first all black firehouse, and served from 1948-1971.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Police help those with autism become safe drivers
Police in Montgomery County are helping to teach those with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities how to become safe drivers by using mock traffic stops. Participants learn safe driving skills and what to do if pulled over or in an accident. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story from Gaithersburg.
fox5dc.com
6 Metro stations along Blue, Yellow Lines in Virginia reopen after construction related closure
Metro officials reopened six stations along the Blue and Yellow Lines that have been closed since September as part of a construction project. Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials announced that the six stations south of Reagan National Airport reopened on Sunday. The stations include Braddock Road, King Street,...
