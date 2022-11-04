Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man died after losing control of his motorcycle early Sunday morning while driving on State Route 31. Timothy Glover Jr., 28, was going around a left curve in the road on his black Harley Davidson. The motorcycle hit a utility pole, mailboxes, and a speed limit sign, according to a press release.
Male dead after crashing car, fleeing from police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A male is dead after police said he crashed his car and then fled from police before crashing three more times in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue for a car crash just before 6:40 a.m.
Man dies in off-road vehicle accident in Washington County
Investigators have identified a person killed early Sunday morning in an off-road utility vehicle accident in Washington County. The coronor’s office said 20-year-old Cole Shergi of Burgettstown was driving a side-by-side off-road utility vehicle which lost control on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
‘We’re gonna find her’: Search continues for missing woman presumed killed by boyfriend
CABOT, Pa. — In Cabot, Butler County, there was a second search for Darlene Harbison — who has been missing for two months and presumed dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Over 100 people turn out to find missing woman out of Frazer Township. “We have five different townships that...
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on state Route 31 at residence 1291 in East Huntingdon Township at around 12:51 a.m. Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Timothy Lee...
One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
1 person dead after shooting at Rostraver Township shopping plaza
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — One person is dead after a shooting near a shopping plaza in Westmoreland County. Westmoreland County dispatchers say police and medics were called to 203 Sara Way in Rostraver Township at around 7:20 p.m. Police say they are looking for a suspect but they do not...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Stowe Township
STOWE TOWNSHIP — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Allegheny County, police say. Allegheny County dispatchers sent police and medics to Broadway Avenue in Stowe Township for reports of a shooting at around 9:54 p.m. Medics on the scene found a man with a...
Monroeville volunteer firefighter dies after complications from surgery
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company No. 4 announced the death of firefighter and paramedic Michael Guido Wednesday. Guido died Nov. 1 due to surgical complications, according to the release. He joined the department in 2015 and was a “live-in” member. Guido responded to thousands of calls during...
wtae.com
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed Friday in a crash along Route 22 near Hannastown Road in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. The assistant fire chief tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 it appears the driver of an SUV appears to have pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, and the two collided. The...
Female construction flag worker injured in hit-and-run
Police are investigating after a road construction flagger was hit by a vehicle on Saw Mill Run Boulevard. It happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night at the intersection with Library Road.
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
3 adults face charges for endangering welfare of 2 young boys in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three adults are facing more than a dozen felony charges in total after court documents show they endangered the welfare of two boys. Police say it happened at a home along Gardenia Drive in Penn Hills. Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s typically a quiet neighborhood,...
Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
South Greensburg woman's sister rouses her as fire burns in attic
A South Greensburg house was damaged by a fire late Thursday that poured smoke from the attic. Patty Lewis, who owns the house at 1419 Elm St., said she was sleeping Thursday night when she was awakened by her sister, Linda Lewis, yelling for her to get out. The fire...
State police slap Reserve Township auto salvage yard with multiple charges
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County salvage yard is facing more than 800 summary offenses and dozens of misdemeanor charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Vehicle Fraud Investigators conducted a routine audit at Rusty Hook Auto Salvage LLC in Reserve Township in September. There, investigators say they found...
PHOTOS: Crews fight early morning house fire in Jefferson County
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews were quick to put out a house fire Saturday morning in Punxsutawney. Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, along with other crews were able to put out and limited fire in a home along Clark Terrace around 4 a.m. Saturday. Fire Chief Doug McAfoos said the fire was limited to […]
Salem woman killed in Route 22 crash
A Salem woman was killed Friday morning in crash on Route 22 in Salem when her vehicle was hit by a flatbed tractor trailer carrying a concrete beam, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The victim, Sandy L. Jones, 79, of Old William Penn Highway, died of blunt force...
wtae.com
Truck goes over hillside in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a truck went over a hillside in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. Friday on Armburst Road. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed an ambulance pulling away at the scene.
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
