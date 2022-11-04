Read full article on original website
Watch Bono Perform New Version of “With or Without You” on Colbert
Bono was the special guest on yesterday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The U2 frontperson joined Colbert to promote his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which arrived on November 1. As the episode’s sole guest, he discussed a range of topics including the Beatles documentary Get Back, the future of America (a country he believes does not yet exist), and the attack on Paul Pelosi. “America’s on its way,” he concluded. “I’m just so excited to see where you take it.” To close the show, he played a new version of “With or Without You” featuring spoken-word segments from the memoir. Watch it all happen below.
Mariah Carey Hilariously Reads Jimmy Fallon His ‘Naughty List’ In Bed: Watch
Mariah Carey, 52, got cheeky with Jimmy Fallon on the Nov. 4 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! The singer was promoting her new children’s book, The Christmas Princess, during her appearance and hilariously talked to the talk show host about his “naughty list” while sitting on the bottom of a two-story bed, which can be seen in the clip above. She relaxed on a lower section of the two-story bed as she wore a silky red robe-style dress, and Jimmy sat on the top section in patterned pajamas.
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Eminem Perform “Stan” With Ed Sheeran
Eminem performed last night (November 5) at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The rapper, who was also inducted into the organization this year by Dr. Dre, opened with a live rendition of his 1999 song “My Name Is.” He followed the song with “Rap God” and “Sing for the Moment.” For the latter track, which samples the Aerosmith classic “Dream On,” Eminem was joined by Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler, who performed the sampled chorus live. He then brought out Ed Sheeran for a live rendition of the song “Stan.” The medley continued with Eminem songs “Forever” and “Not Afraid.” Watch it all go down below.
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Eurythmics Perform “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”
Eurythmics joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022, and the band celebrated their induction with a performance during the ceremony Saturday night (November 5). The synth pop duo made up of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart played their songs “Would I Lie to You?,” “Missionary Man,” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” as part of the event, after being inducted by U2 guitarist, the Edge. Watch their performance below.
Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” on SNL: Watch
Steve Lacy was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The Los Angeles vocalist and multi-instrumentalist joined the Amy Schumer-hosted episode to perform his songs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” from his latest album Gemini Rights. Watch it happen below. Lacy is currently...
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Jimmy Kimmel Offers To Make Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Biggest Fear Come True
Jimmy Kimmel said “klan mom” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is still spewing her racist conspiracy theories in an effort to scare voters into thinking they are being “replaced” by immigrants. But that also gave him an idea. Kimmel played a clip of Greene warning that...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
Shakira Is Wonder Woman in New Halloween Photos
Shakira decided to transform into a superhero this Halloween, becoming the one and only Wonder Woman. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos of herself in the classic costume on Instagram, standing in Diana Prince's signature pose. She captioned the update, "From cheerleader to super hero [sic]. Btw Wonder Woman was my...
Whoopi Goldberg says she wants Keke Palmer, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo in ‘Sister Act 3’
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed her dream cast for Sister Act 3, and it includes Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Keke Palmer. Goldberg recently appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God, where she shared her list of ideal co-stars for the latest instalment of the Sister Act franchise.
Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!
Lori Harvey won Halloween with her Beyoncé costume and we're loving it!
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim
Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap
Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
Mariah Carey Says Halloween Is Over, Time to Get Ready for Christmas!
The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" has announced that Halloween is over and it's time to get into the Christmas spirit!. Mariah took to Instagram posting a reel of her in a Halloween costume, working out on a stationary bike. She captioned the (very glam) video, "IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN."
Watch Kurt Vile & The Violators Perform “Hey Like a Child” on Seth Meyers
Kurt Vile & The Violators were the musical guests on the latest episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. They performed “Hey Like a Child” from Vile’s latest album, (watch my moves). Earlier in the show, “Weird Al” Yankovic and his doppelgänger Daniel Radcliffe stopped by to chat with Meyers about their new pseudo-biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which Radcliffe plays the star role. They chatted about some of the unlikely truths slipped into the mostly made-up film and much more. Watch it all go down below.
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
