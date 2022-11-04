Calipari Details Reaction to Passing of Daimion Collins' Father, Ben

On Tuesday, Daimion Collins and the entire Kentucky basketball roster and staff were impacted by the sudden loss of Daimion's father, Ben.

Following the news, head coach John Calipari released a statement on Twitter:

Daimion would not play in the Wildcats' exhibition game against Kentucky State on Thursday. Following the game, Calipari went in detail on what the past couple of days have been like for the team and the Collins family:

"So, you know, it kind of played out, mom was in Texas, hadn't heard from her husband. Can you go check. And then Daimion's at the office. Mom's in Texas. Got to talk to both. Then I have to go back and tell the team.

I had staff up at the apartment. And, you know, I was good until I walked in the room and saw their faces. And you're trying to stay strong for them. But it took me some time to get composed. And the message, you know, it wasn't what Ben (Collins) did and it's not something that someone did to Ben. God took him. The night before he was with Daimion. They were in the gym for an hour and a half. When he got back to the apartment he called his wife. They were on the phone for 20 minutes. When he hung up the phone some time shortly thereafter he passed away.

Now, for the team, that first night we had I think six guys stayed at my house and then his mother and sister and auntie came in and cousins. And then we had -- they stayed at the house. And, you know, Ellen and I, you just, for the players, they got to be there for each other. And spending time with Daimion. And, you know, he's very quiet. And I told him, grieving and depression, you're going to get in a dark place. And my only thing to him was, if all you're doing is sleeping and looking at that phone, you're in that dark place. And if you need to talk to players, talk to your teammates. Even if you're crying, you got to talk to somebody.

And the other thing is you’ve got to exercise or do something to get you going. Because, you know, he's in Texas right now looking after his mom and his sister and his brother. But it was a very -- we didn't practice that day. Yesterday I was into it, but it just, you know, I went back and the team yesterday all came to the house to be with his family. We ate and all that. But it hits because he was here. And then it was, you know, but I feel for Daimion. I worry about him. We had psychologists there for the team if they needed it. And they got cards if they want to do something.

I had a couple guys stay at the house last night again. But the only thing I said to Kim and Daimion is, God is good. His last hours were with his son who he loved and was very, very close to. And he was on the phone with his wife.

But there's nothing you can really say in these situations. I just was listening and there for them and how can we help, what can we do. But I told him, you know, you take what you need to take, how much time you need to take. We'll hold the fort down for you."

Calipari's entire press conference can be seen above.

Thoughts and prayers with the Collins family as they navigate through a difficult time.