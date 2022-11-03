Read full article on original website
Bustle
Backstreet Boys’ Mid-Concert Tribute To Aaron Carter Made Nick Emotional
The Backstreet Boys are rallying behind one of their own. On Nov. 6, the boy band paused their show at London’s O2 Arena to pay tribute to member Nick Carter’s late brother Aaron Carter, who died at 34 on Nov. 5. After singing “No Place” from their 2019 album DNA, Nick’s bandmate Kevin Richardson began their tribute by explaining how the song was about family before acknowledging Aaron’s death directly. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” he told the crowd.
Bustle
Princess Diana & Dodi Fayed’s First Meeting Is Still A Bit Of A Mystery
There have been many controversies ahead of the release of Netflix’s The Crown season 5. But one of the biggest ones has to be around Princess Diana’s relationship with billionaire Dodi Fayed, following her separation and divorce from Prince Charles. Despite being a short-lived romance, Dodi and Diana were reportedly only together for less than a month, their relationship made headlines the world over. But how did Princess Diana and Dodi Fayet meet in the first place?
Bustle
The 10 Best Murder Mystery Games
If you love gathering clues, collecting evidence, and solving mysteries, the best murder mystery games might just have you feeling like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. They’re all a little bit different, but you can count on fun themes, varying play times, and both solo or large group investigations to amp up your game night. When shopping, you have a choice between immersive one-time-use case files and games you’ll want to play over and over again.
Bustle
Who is Elizabeth Debicki Dating? The Crown Star Is Fiercely Private
Elizabeth Debicki is the star of many of your favorite TV shows and movies: she rose to fame as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, starred in the 2018 crime thriller Widows, and now will be portraying the late Princess Diana of Wales in the new season of The Crown. You’d probably be able to pick her out of any room simply because of her strikingly similar features to Di, but beyond that and her compelling roles on screen, it’s likely you don’t know much about Debicki’s personal life — and that is by design.
Bustle
Bachelor In Paradise?
The latest Bachelor in Paradise love triangle has come to an emotional end. During the show’s Nov. 7 episode, Eliza Isichei gave her rose to Rodney Mathews over Justin Glaze — a decision she soon came to regret. “I just don’t think I made the right decision for myself,” Eliza told Rodney the next morning. “I felt so much pressure. And I think I was influenced a little bit by how much love everyone has for you.”
Bustle
Devil Wears Prada
Ever since the film’s 2006 release, many have been yearning for a The Devil Wears Prada sequel. As fans will recall, the critically acclaimed comedy-drama was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name. The bestselling book later spawned a 2018 follow-up, When Life Give You Lululemons, seemingly paving the way for a big-screen sequel. However, speaking in a recent interview, the film’s lead star Anne Hathaway (aka Andy Sachs) poured cold water on the possibility of a Devil Wears Prada 2.
Bustle
Rebel Wilson Is Now A Mother After Welcoming Her First Child Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson is now a mother. On Nov. 7, the Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of her first child on Twitter, revealing that she welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate the week prior. “She’s a little miracle!” Wilson wrote, sharing the first photo of her newborn. The baby reveal comes just days after Us Weekly reported that Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma, but she quickly shot down that report on her Instagram story, saying, “Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged.”
Bustle
Selena Gomez Almost Decided Not To Release Her Raw Documentary My Mind & Me
As much as Selena Gomez has been open about her mental health struggles in recent years, sharing her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, with the world was still a huge challenge. The actor-singer opened up about her decision to Rolling Stone before its Nov. 4 debut and admitted that she had a lot of doubts beforehand. In fact, she even hinted at hoping someone would stop her.
Bustle
Despite The Ponzi Scheme, Kevin Bacon Emerged A Millionaire
You can’t think back to the 1980s culture scene in the U.S without remembering Footloose, the musical drama about a town where dance was banned. A ban that lasted until a rebellious teen entered and shook the neighbourhood awake, with dance, of course. The actor playing that teen, Kevin Bacon, went on to become a beloved celebrity. While Bacon was once best known for Footloose, he now has a range of successful movies under his belt including Apollo 13, X-Men: First Class, Mystic River, and the hit rom-com Crazy Stupid Love. He’s been in the business for over four decades and continues to land exciting (and crowd-pleasing) roles.
Bustle
SAS Rogue Heroes Team Had To Fend Off Snakes & Sandstorms On Set
After being commissioned in late 2019, BBC drama series SAS Rogue Heroes has now finally hit our screens. Starring the likes of Sex Education’s Connor Swindells, Skins alum Jack O’Connell, Game Of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, and The Crown’s Dominic West, the six-part TV series is Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book, recounting how the Special Air Service was created.
Bustle
The Revenge Dress Scene Was “Pure Pressure,” Says The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki
When Netflix announced Elizabeth Debicki would take over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown, all the actor’s friends wanted to know was whether she’d get to wear the coveted “revenge dress”, as told British Vogue. It was then that the penny really dropped for Debicki, and that she “started to realise how symbolic this dress is to people.”
