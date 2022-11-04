ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Watch President Biden's full remarks following midterm elections

President Biden delivered remarks following the 2022 midterm elections, where he spoke on how results will play a factor in his decision to run for re-election in 2024. He answered questions from reporters following his remarks where he discussed negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin on prisoner exchange for Brittney Griner and whether he thinks Elon Musk is a threat to national security. Nov. 9, 2022.
NBC News

How the White House is reacting to the midterm elections

While Republicans may not have gotten the “red wave” they were hoping for in the midterms, the GOP is projected to take control of the House while the Senate is still up for grabs. NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how the White House is reacting to the midterm results and how it could impact President Biden’s agenda. Nov. 9, 2022.
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke to supporters after projected to be re-elected, where he thanks his supporters for propelling him to his "resounding victory" for his re-election as Texas governor. He announces Texas will now be represented by a Hispanic Republican woman, Monica De La Cruz, and added she will "go to Congress and the first thing she will do is to fire Nancy Pelosi."Nov. 9, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
NBC News

Arkansas Senate Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
NBC News

Wyoming Governor Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

Who was the biggest loser Tuesday? Trump

It’s still too close to know exactly how the balance of power will shape up in Washington come January, with a handful of key congressional races remaining up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm elections. But this much is true: On Tuesday night, Americans took back the reins of their country from a radicalized GOP, and in doing so defied longstanding historical precedent that suggests that a sitting president’s party almost always ends up getting destroyed in the midterms. It was a big night for President Joe Biden and one that will enable him and his team to completely rework their game plan for the final two years of his first term.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Ron Johnson defeats Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race, NBC News projects

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has won re-election to a third term in Wisconsin, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democrat Mandela Barnes. “The votes are in,” Johnson said in an email statement that was released before NBC News and other news outlets made the call. “There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.”
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Chuck Todd: Watch ticket 'skippers' in Georgia Senate race

In Georgia's Senate race, an unexpected theme is emerging: ticket skippers. Ahead of Election Day, analysts and reporters predicted a phenomenon of "ticket splitting," where voters vote for candidates of different parties for various offices on the same ballot. But, in Georgia some voters appear to be voting in gubernatorial race but not casting a vote for Senate. NBC News' Chuck Todd explains:
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

534K+
Followers
59K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy