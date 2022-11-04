Read full article on original website
Watch President Biden's full remarks following midterm elections
President Biden delivered remarks following the 2022 midterm elections, where he spoke on how results will play a factor in his decision to run for re-election in 2024. He answered questions from reporters following his remarks where he discussed negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin on prisoner exchange for Brittney Griner and whether he thinks Elon Musk is a threat to national security. Nov. 9, 2022.
How the White House is reacting to the midterm elections
While Republicans may not have gotten the “red wave” they were hoping for in the midterms, the GOP is projected to take control of the House while the Senate is still up for grabs. NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how the White House is reacting to the midterm results and how it could impact President Biden’s agenda. Nov. 9, 2022.
White House buoyed by early midterm results as Biden avoids fate of his predecessors
MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden appears to have pulled off something few of his recent predecessors managed — a midterm election that wasn’t a clear shellacking for his party, providing a sense of vindication for the White House. While it remains unclear whether Democrats will maintain control...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke to supporters after projected to be re-elected, where he thanks his supporters for propelling him to his "resounding victory" for his re-election as Texas governor. He announces Texas will now be represented by a Hispanic Republican woman, Monica De La Cruz, and added she will "go to Congress and the first thing she will do is to fire Nancy Pelosi."Nov. 9, 2022.
Control of Congress too close to call, but Democrats seem to dodge an expected Republican blowout
WASHINGTON — A deeply divided American electorate delivered a Congress so evenly split that partisan control remained unknown Wednesday morning — and may for some time — after Republican hopes for a major “red wave” dissipated. Hours after polls closed, dozens of critical House and...
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
NBC News
Arkansas Senate Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
NBC News
Wyoming Governor Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Chuck Todd: Bad night for Trump; Good night for DeSantis
This election’s results are incredibly close for both parties — could polarization be a wave preventer? Chuck Todd asks whether both parties will face a reckoning in an increasingly polarized political environment.Nov. 9, 2022.
Who was the biggest loser Tuesday? Trump
It’s still too close to know exactly how the balance of power will shape up in Washington come January, with a handful of key congressional races remaining up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm elections. But this much is true: On Tuesday night, Americans took back the reins of their country from a radicalized GOP, and in doing so defied longstanding historical precedent that suggests that a sitting president’s party almost always ends up getting destroyed in the midterms. It was a big night for President Joe Biden and one that will enable him and his team to completely rework their game plan for the final two years of his first term.
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections
On election eve, NBC News’ Steve Kornacki breaks down the final poll numbers and previews what Americans can expect in the country’s closest races.Nov. 7, 2022.
Ron Johnson defeats Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race, NBC News projects
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has won re-election to a third term in Wisconsin, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democrat Mandela Barnes. “The votes are in,” Johnson said in an email statement that was released before NBC News and other news outlets made the call. “There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.”
Chuck Todd: Watch ticket 'skippers' in Georgia Senate race
In Georgia's Senate race, an unexpected theme is emerging: ticket skippers. Ahead of Election Day, analysts and reporters predicted a phenomenon of "ticket splitting," where voters vote for candidates of different parties for various offices on the same ballot. But, in Georgia some voters appear to be voting in gubernatorial race but not casting a vote for Senate. NBC News' Chuck Todd explains:
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wins re-election, defeating GOP challenger Derek Schmidt, NBC News projects
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has won re-election to a second term, NBC News projects, defeating Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for re-election in a state won by Donald Trump in 2020. Her win keeps a Democrat in the top job in ruby red Kansas for another four years.
