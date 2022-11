My name is Collin Docterman. I currently serve as Chair of the Scioto County Democratic Party. I am a hospice nurse aide and my wife and I currently foster two young children. Since the very first time that my wife and I opened our door to a child, the vital importance of having this safety net for our county’s children has been clear. It has been a challenge that keeps us on our toes but also a true joy to provide a safe and nurturing environment for these children.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO