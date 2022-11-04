ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

3 Inglewood condos under $400,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Are you in the market for an investment property in a City undergoing a massive transformation? Well we have three condos priced under $400,000 that could be yours if the price is right!. 711 Larch Street #3, Inglewood, 90301. $350,000. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 638 square...
INGLEWOOD, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Holiday Shopping, 'Son Of A Vet' Style in El Sereno

El Sereno -- When my daughter announces that she’s seen an Instagram post for a “50%-off-everything” sale, we eagerly pile into our van and. We tootle over to the Son of a Vet thrift store on Huntington Drive, excited to explore a new place to bargain shop.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiahomedesign.com

Palatial In Pasadena, $5M

Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
PASADENA, CA
WEHOville.com

Council to decide on plans for next year’s Pride

City Council looks set to approve a multi-year agreement with JJLA to continue producing the annual WeHo Pride event through 2025. Staff is recommending that Council approve the contract, which would hand JJLA the reins of the pride parade and also allow him to use city property for his OUTLOUD concert events. JJLA could receive up to $1.5 million for the 2023 event alone. The total cost of the event next year is projected to exceed $3 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access

LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
change-links.org

Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw

Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Power outage in WeHo affects 3,800 customers

Over 3,800 SoCal Edison customers were without power in West Hollywood on Thursday evening. Technicians are trying to determine the extent of the damage and are hoping to restore power soon. The outage was first reported just before 8:10 p.m. and is affecting residents living near Santa Monica Boulevard east...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA

California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

More voters support changes in West Hollywood City Council

With Election Day less than one week away WeHo for the People asked young voters for their thoughts on what they loved…and didn’t love about West Hollywood today. These residents had a lot to share about the creativity, diversity and sense of community that makes West Hollywood such a special place to be. But concerns about crime and public safety were universal as were worries about local independent businesses and their ability to survive in West Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement

Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
SANTA MONICA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Beach city council takes first action on e-bikes

The Redondo Beach city council took the first of a possible series of actions to address e-bike safety Tuesday night, calling for adding signs on sidewalks around Redondo Union High School. The action followed a report on e-bikes in town from Redondo Beach Police Chief Joe Hoffman and two officers.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
toddrickallen.com

Sabra Beirut Mix Closed In El Segundo

A popular Mediterranean dining option has vacated its location in the shopping center at 400 N Sepulveda Blvd in El Segundo. Sabra Beirut Mix has closed, and the space is currently being gutted. Not sure what happened, but as you know, El Segundo is an important lunch dining scene for the local aerospace and military workers so I’ll keep my eye on the address to see what may develop,
EL SEGUNDO, CA
WEHOville.com

Whose side is Ben Savage on?

He got UNITE HERE’s stamp of approval, but he’s a huge fan of their sworn enemy Mayor Lauren Meister. WeHo City Council candidate Ben Savage received a public shoutout this weekend from a hitherto unknown fan — UNITE HERE Local 11. The labor union’s Co-President Kurt Pederson...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones

The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy