With Election Day less than one week away WeHo for the People asked young voters for their thoughts on what they loved…and didn’t love about West Hollywood today. These residents had a lot to share about the creativity, diversity and sense of community that makes West Hollywood such a special place to be. But concerns about crime and public safety were universal as were worries about local independent businesses and their ability to survive in West Hollywood.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO