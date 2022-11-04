Read full article on original website
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Citrus County Chronicle
Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click aren’t...
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
Citrus County Chronicle
Graham takes blame for Falcons' late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — If Ta’Quon Graham could do it all over again, he would’ve just fallen out of bounds. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle had to wonder what might have been if he hadn’t lost his first career fumble return that set up Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal and sent the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it.
Thunder Gameday: Lottery Teams Clash in Detroit
Will this game between Oklahoma City and the Pistons have an effect on final lottery standings?
Citrus County Chronicle
Lue: No timetable for Leonard's return to Clippers' lineup
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard sat out for the eighth time this season for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady stepped to the podium and reiterated how good it felt to stop his longest losing streak in 20 years. “That was awesome,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion exclaimed Sunday. “That was (expletive) awesome!”
Citrus County Chronicle
Bucs' Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suns' F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team's game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that the Suns fear Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests are scheduled.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams' offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday's 16-13 loss on the Rams' offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a 37-yard game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, lifting the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is lined up alongside Lawrence Guy, he expects good things to happen. As teammates in Baltimore early in their careers, they often took turns clearing paths for one another to get the quarterback.
