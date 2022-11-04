ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 167

jody
2d ago

I don't get why they think because they are gay or whatever it has to be celebrated with parties and parades? I personally don't care if they are gay or not but you don't get special treatment for being gay, and it's definitely not racist of the city, that's just another word to say to start trouble, go to Gatlinburg and rent a bunch of cabins and be together, no need to flaunt it in public,

Reply
35
Gail Hart
2d ago

Good!!! If they choose to be that way fine but don’t push it down our throats or our kids. It’s every where you look. Hell kids don’t even know what they are anymore. Some think their animals. This is a sad world we live in.

Reply(27)
43
Tango India Mike
1d ago

Why don't these heterophobes rent a venue and have a private party where they can display their pride to one another? Anyone who wishes to attend can do so, but don't push it in our faces.

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion

Fri. and Sat. (Dec. 2-3, 2022) CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro) in Maney Hall. 6PM Graze Craze with wine and jazz from the local band Quarterlife, 7PM dinner from C.J.'s Catering and desserts from Simply Pure Sweets. Enjoy a table of 8 for $1,000 or individual tickets $100 (all seating is reserved, no tickets sold at the door). Contact Oaklands Mansion and book now. Go to website: www.OaklandsMansion.org or phone 615-893-0022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio. During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Jon McLaughlin celebrates the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Indiana, with a 2022 deluxe edition that includes a new a cappella version of the title track featuring Straight No Chaser. In support of the 15th Anniversary of Indiana, McLaughlin will embark on a 19-city tour across the country, performing the Indiana album in its entirety with a full band beginning, with special guest, singer/songwriter, and American Idol winner Kris Allen.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Clay Pit

Congratulations to The Clay Pit for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3rd at 11am. The Clay Pit is located at 1312 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-962-9602.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBKR

The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee That You Can Visit

Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Lebanon PD welcomes furry new member

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) announced they have welcomed a new four-legged member to the team. New member Donner was born in Middle Tennessee and recently graduated from Canine Command LLC as a dual-purpose canine. He will be working for LPD as a police canine officer.
LEBANON, TN
wjle.com

Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19

Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
SMITHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ongoing: Shoplifting Continues to Plague Retails Stores in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) From the shoplifting files of the Murfreesboro Police Department: Authorities are wanting help in confirming the identity of a subject who was recorded on video allegedly stealing several pieces of clothing from a local sport’s apparel store. The incident was reported on last month. MPD Public Information...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy