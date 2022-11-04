Read full article on original website
Related
COP27: UN chief tells climate summit, Cooperate or perish
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — With the world on "a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,'' the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to "cooperate or perish," on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
This has quickly become the key issue at COP27 -- and the most difficult to resolve
Loss and damage will be center-stage at the UN climate summit this year, as low-emitting countries inundated with floods and extreme heat are demanding developed nations pay up for this damage.
Gavin Williamson has Sunak’s ‘full confidence’, says No 10, as Starmer calls for him to be sacked – UK politics live
Prime minister’s judgment called into question after making Williamson minister again
Comments / 0