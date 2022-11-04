Read full article on original website
Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones
Americans who changed employers during the pandemic are worried about losing their new jobs. Many may have also traded in their job security. Nearly 40% of working Americans changed jobs sometime over the past two years, according to a recent poll by Marist, with many taking advantage of the pandemic’s hot labor market to search for better wages and perks.
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman warns the US economy's rebound won't last - and flags housing and exports as key worries
Paul Krugman brushed off the rebound in US GDP last quarter, saying it would be short-lived. The Nobel laureate expects pressure on exports and housing demand to weigh on economic growth. Krugman noted the Fed's rate hikes have boosted the dollar and increased mortgage costs. Paul Krugman has shrugged off...
CNBC
Hiring is still booming in some industries, but falling in others—and job seekers are worried
The job market remains stronger than expected despite ongoing recession fears and seemingly constant news of mass layoffs. Job openings rose to 10.7 million in September, according to the Department of Labor's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, after a dip in August that economists said could kick off a downturn in the labor market.
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
California businesses are leaving the state at double the rate of previous years
The rate of California businesses leaving the state more than doubled in 2021, leading a new analysis to posit that the state may be “risking its economic future.”. There were 153 companies that relocated headquarters in 2021, more than double the 75 that left in 2020 and more than triple the 46 that exited in 2018, according to a recent report from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. The conservative think tank said economics was the primary cause of relocation, citing other states’ lower regulation, lower taxes, and lower cost of living.
US Economy Exceeds Expectations With 261,000 Jobs Added Last Month
The United States economy far exceeded expectations of job growth last month set by the Dow Jones, despite Federal Reserve interest rate increases, NBC News reports. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, however, the unemployment rate also increased to 3.7%, the Labor Department announced on Friday (November 4). The...
Washington Examiner
Economy beats expectations with 261,000 jobs in October, unemployment at 3.7%
The economy added 261,000 jobs in October, more than expected, a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and a boost for President Joe Biden and Democrats just ahead of the midterm elections. Yet the unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to...
October jobs report solid, making Fed's inflation fight harder
October's job report signals the Federal Reserve is facing more challenges in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation that remains near a 40-year high.
Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises
The white-hot US labor market is showing signs of cooling, with the Labor Department reporting Friday a slower pace of hiring and higher unemployment.
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
U.S. employers keep hiring at solid pace, adding 261,000 jobs
The job numbers are a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.
CNET
Stop Looking at Unemployment Figures. They Tell Us Nothing About the Job Market
Is the US job market as "healthy" as the headlines say? Not if you're looking at real lives. For months, we've been hearing how the US economy isn't in an official recession because of the strong labor market and low unemployment. In the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday, October's unemployment rate ticked up only slightly to 3.7%.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Prices Jump After US Labor Report Shows Increase in Both Jobs and Unemployment Rate
A fact-finding agency says digital asset markets spiked higher late this week following news that the US job market is showing potential signs of recovery after a consensus beat in non-farm employment change. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reveals that 261,000 jobs were added to the US...
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says 'true' US inflation may have cooled to below 4% - and points to falling rental prices and slowing wage growth as proof
The rampant inflation that has roiled the US economy this year may be fading, Paul Krugman said. The Nobel Prize-winning economist pointed to a cooling rental market and slowing wage growth. Underlying inflation may have dropped as low as 3%, Krugman said. Sliding rental prices and slowing wage growth suggest...
U.S. Economy Keeps Adding Jobs Despite Fed Clamping Down
"It's 2022 in a nutshell: The Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, and the U.S. economy keeps adding jobs — a pattern that the nation's top banker several times has said cannot hold. Beating estimates by a wide margin, U.S. payrolls tacked on another 261,000 jobs in October. The report comes just days after the Fed announced its fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike, and Chair Jerome Powell again stressed the need for softening in the labor market if inflation is ever going to come down to the target range of 2 percent. Unemployment, meanwhile, increased 0.2 percent to 3.7 percent...
The US jobs market is still going strong despite ongoing recession fears
The US added 261,000 jobs in October, better than economists expected, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.
Jobs Report Shows 261,000 New Hires In October, Mixed Wages Data: Stocks Surge
The U.S. economy added more new jobs than expected last month, the Labor Department said Friday, as hiring continues to extend into the crucial holiday season despite reports of freezes and layoffs from some of the country's biggest companies. The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 261,000 new jobs were created...
White House says US not in recession, lowering inflation 'number one' priority
The White House said Thursday the US is not in a recession and touted unemployment rates and the stock market as proof of a strong economy.
