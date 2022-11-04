ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
24/7 Wall St.

The Coming 2023 Recession

Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
SFGate

California businesses are leaving the state at double the rate of previous years

The rate of California businesses leaving the state more than doubled in 2021, leading a new analysis to posit that the state may be “risking its economic future.”. There were 153 companies that relocated headquarters in 2021, more than double the 75 that left in 2020 and more than triple the 46 that exited in 2018, according to a recent report from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. The conservative think tank said economics was the primary cause of relocation, citing other states’ lower regulation, lower taxes, and lower cost of living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
97.5 KMOD

US Economy Exceeds Expectations With 261,000 Jobs Added Last Month

The United States economy far exceeded expectations of job growth last month set by the Dow Jones, despite Federal Reserve interest rate increases, NBC News reports. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, however, the unemployment rate also increased to 3.7%, the Labor Department announced on Friday (November 4). The...
Washington Examiner

Economy beats expectations with 261,000 jobs in October, unemployment at 3.7%

The economy added 261,000 jobs in October, more than expected, a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and a boost for President Joe Biden and Democrats just ahead of the midterm elections. Yet the unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to...
CBS Sacramento

Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts

Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
CNET

Stop Looking at Unemployment Figures. They Tell Us Nothing About the Job Market

Is the US job market as "healthy" as the headlines say? Not if you're looking at real lives. For months, we've been hearing how the US economy isn't in an official recession because of the strong labor market and low unemployment. In the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday, October's unemployment rate ticked up only slightly to 3.7%.
Cheddar News

U.S. Economy Keeps Adding Jobs Despite Fed Clamping Down

"It's 2022 in a nutshell: The Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, and the U.S. economy keeps adding jobs — a pattern that the nation's top banker several times has said cannot hold.  Beating estimates by a wide margin, U.S. payrolls tacked on another 261,000 jobs in October. The report comes just days after the Fed announced its fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike, and Chair Jerome Powell again stressed the need for softening in the labor market if inflation is ever going to come down to the target range of 2 percent. Unemployment, meanwhile, increased 0.2 percent to 3.7 percent...

