Saint George, UT

St. George residents voice concerns over drag show held in public park

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
Dozens of St. George residents came to make their voices heard at a City Council meeting Thursday night over the subject of a drag show that happened in a public park in May.

“To go to a drag show, to feel community, I cried," said one citizen. "It felt so nice to feel like I belong somewhere. I want you guys to support us in belonging. I want to be here, and I want to be queer, and I want to belong and be safe and be loved.”

In May, the HBO show "We’re Here" filmed an episode in St. George, which ended with a drag show at Town Square.

"HBO, a for-profit company, used a children's park to film their event," said one concerned citizen. "Not only that, but the 45-day period for a permit was waived for them by the city.”

St. George is paying the outgoing city manager Adam Lenhard $625,000, according to a confidential settlement agreement, obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune. Lenhard, who approved the permits for HBO to film, resigned over the controversy.

Many citizens expressed disapproval of the city manager’s decision to allow the drag show.

"While the drag community wants its right to freedom of expression, parents also want their right to choose how or when they discuss it all behaviors and sexuality with their children," said another concerned citizen.

Others came out to defend the drag community.

“We are artists and leaders in this community," said one citizen. "Drag is performance art. My spouse doesn't spend three hours putting on makeup and putting on elaborate costumes and uncomfortable costumes to indoctrinate our children.”

Those who attended said the drag show happened at 9 p.m., but even so, there was nothing at the show that was inappropriate for children.

Comments / 21

Scott
3d ago

Bunch of freaks. This is how it starts folks. Gonna wind up just like the new SLC: Crap-hole. So much for a conservative, clean moralistic community. There’s always pervs trying to ruin our country. 🤮

Reply
15
PJ
3d ago

Old news, bad choice’s by city Officials like always, just like they give out building permits like candy when there is a water shortage. You don’t have to be smart to hold these city positions.

Reply(2)
6
Chalese Felt
1d ago

Don’t like it? Don’t go. It’s an expression of the first amendment - something all of you conservatives are usually really on board with. Oh wait, that’s unless people do something you don’t like.

Reply(4)
2
 

