COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th. Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.
'Tis the season to give back! 'Day of Giving' returns to Coastal Bend Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It happens only one day a year, but its impact will be felt by 54 local organizations all year long. Tracy Ramirez from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation joined us live to explain everything you need to know about the annual "Coastal Bend Day of Giving" fundraising event.
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church holds mega festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church held a mega festival in Sinton with tons of music, food and fun. All the fun happened over at the San Patricio fairgrounds. A full line up of Tejano artists, among those lucky Joe and Solido. The funds raised...
bassmaster.com
Daily Limit: Relocating fish key after wind switch
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Relocating redfish will be the trick for the teams as winds switched direction for Day 2 of the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup presented by Skeeter. A line of storms from Mexico to Canada, which initially was forecasted to pass the Port Aransas region around midnight, held off until early Saturday morning. While the temperature drop of around 15 degrees won’t affect the bite much, a switch from south to north winds will definitely move the redfish.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
A Tale of Two Storms: Valley will be in between two systems
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Later this week the Valley will be between a major storm system slicing through Texas and a weak tropical system pushing north along the eastern coast of Mexico. The real worry is the storm system plowing across the state. An aggressive cold front will bulldoze...
Drivers asked to find alternative routes as construction on South Staples St. begins
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commuters who drive through South Staples Street should plan for upcoming delays starting this week. A construction project begins November 7 at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will start on south staples street at Williams drive and work southward towards Saratoga boulevard.
'Voices of South Texas' returns to the Old Bayview Cemetary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History came to life at the Old Bayview Cemetary for the annual 'Voices of South Texas' event. The historical fun was filled with opportunities to learn about the history of South Texas. The event included self-guided tours, live folk music and a demonstration of a frontier battalion.
CC Medical Center host 'Beating the Odds' NICU reunion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bittersweet moment for local families in Corpus Christi as they celebrated 'Beating the Odds' of premature births. The CC Medical Center put on a full celebration for the tiny babies who beat the odds and headed home after long stays at local hospitals. CEO...
ccbiznews.com
Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant
A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
CCPD: Miller High School active shooter report was a hoax
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The active-shooter call at Miller High School has been deemed a hoax by the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officials responded to reports of an active shooter at around 1:31 p.m., but after clearing the school, they said no evidence was found of an active threat to students or the campus.
End the Streak: Taking a stand against fatal crashes in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders joined the Texas Department of Transportation in support of a campaign called 'End the Streak TX'. In the state of Texas, someone has been killed on our roadways every single day for the past 22 years. "That's more than 79,000 mothers, fathers, husbands,...
constructiondive.com
$1B Texas Harbor Bridge work resumes, completion delayed to 2025
Some construction on the Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas — where work was shut down over safety concerns earlier this summer — will resume as early as next week, following the resolution of one of five key design issues. Texas DOT and contractor Flatiron/Dragados announced during a...
Election day preview: Tips before the polls open Tuesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters are asked to start their Tuesday by getting to the polls early as they open at 7am and close at 7pm. However, there is a difference from this year's polls compared to the last congressional midterm election. Kara Sands, County Clerk for Nueces County, told 3NEWS that early voter turnout across the state is less than recent years.
Art Museum of South Texas hosts annual ARTball to ring in 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Corpus Christi residents were there to celebrate ARTball -- the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Art Museum of South Texas. A night when the museum transforms into a party of glitz and glamour. This year's theme was avant-gold -- the theme to...
Water-line repair will close part of Airline Road for two weeks starting Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One section of Airline Road will be closed for water-line repairs starting Monday, the city of Corpus Christi stated in a news release. One southbound lane between Vincent Drive and Hidden Oaks Street -- between Williams Drive and Holly Road -- is expected to be closed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks.
Flooding forces Rockin' K Farms to close Fall Festival early
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s heavy rains meant the end of the season for one popular local attraction. Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival out in Robstown is shutting down after being overrun with mud and standing water. The farm featured several fall activities including a pumpkin patch,...
CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
Plans to upgrade power lines at Sinton Municipal golf course puts 75-year-old trees at risk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Management at the Sinton Municipal golf course were surprised to discover the plans to remove dozens of trees from the course. They said they were not a part of discussions to make the changes since they don't own the land, however they're trying to save the trees before it's too late.
Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2. The highway was...
