PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Relocating redfish will be the trick for the teams as winds switched direction for Day 2 of the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup presented by Skeeter. A line of storms from Mexico to Canada, which initially was forecasted to pass the Port Aransas region around midnight, held off until early Saturday morning. While the temperature drop of around 15 degrees won’t affect the bite much, a switch from south to north winds will definitely move the redfish.

PORT ARANSAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO