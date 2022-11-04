ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th. Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
bassmaster.com

Daily Limit: Relocating fish key after wind switch

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Relocating redfish will be the trick for the teams as winds switched direction for Day 2 of the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup presented by Skeeter. A line of storms from Mexico to Canada, which initially was forecasted to pass the Port Aransas region around midnight, held off until early Saturday morning. While the temperature drop of around 15 degrees won’t affect the bite much, a switch from south to north winds will definitely move the redfish.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

A Tale of Two Storms: Valley will be in between two systems

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Later this week the Valley will be between a major storm system slicing through Texas and a weak tropical system pushing north along the eastern coast of Mexico. The real worry is the storm system plowing across the state. An aggressive cold front will bulldoze...
TEXAS STATE
ccbiznews.com

Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant

A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
ROCKPORT, TX
constructiondive.com

$1B Texas Harbor Bridge work resumes, completion delayed to 2025

Some construction on the Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas — where work was shut down over safety concerns earlier this summer — will resume as early as next week, following the resolution of one of five key design issues. Texas DOT and contractor Flatiron/Dragados announced during a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Election day preview: Tips before the polls open Tuesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters are asked to start their Tuesday by getting to the polls early as they open at 7am and close at 7pm. However, there is a difference from this year's polls compared to the last congressional midterm election. Kara Sands, County Clerk for Nueces County, told 3NEWS that early voter turnout across the state is less than recent years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
