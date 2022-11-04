Read full article on original website
Related
Reporter's Notebook: "Cold" war in Kyiv as Russia hits country's energy infrastructure
With winter upon them, Ukrainians are hunkering down as Putin's military has began targeting the country's energy suppliers. Fox News's Greg Palkot reports on the latest from Kyiv.
Rick Scott mum on run for majority leader if Republicans take control of Senate
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, declined to say on Sunday if he would run for majority leader if his party gains control of the upper chamber. “I’m not focused on anything except getting a majority Tuesday night,” Scott told NBC “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd when asked…
1,500 New Graves Dug at Ukraine Mass Burial Site, Satellite Images Show
Over 1,500 new graves have been dug at a mass burial site near the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, satellite images of the area show. Thousands of civilians in the port city were killed before the Kremlin completed its capture of Mariupol in May. Now, a BBC analysis of satellite images show that three burial sites around the city have been steadily expanding since the spring. One site at Staryi Krym, northwest of the city, has seen 1,500 new graves dug since June. The U.K.’s Centre for Information Resilience now estimates that 4,600 graves have been dug at the site since the war began in February, though it’s not clear how many bodies are buried there. Ukrainian authorities estimate that 25,000 people died in the fight for Mariupol, including as many as 7,000 killed in rubble as their homes were bombed.Read it at BBC
Cop27: UN chief warns of ‘highway to climate hell’ as Al Gore condemns ‘culture of death’ - live
The 27th Cop on climate change is taking place over the next two weeks in the resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt
Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday following damage to three power lines. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the pro-Kremlin administration of the partially occupied Kherson region, said Monday that “power and connectivity is being partially restored” in Kherson city. The alleged attack occurred on the Berislav-Kakhovka power line, and Russian state media reported on Sunday that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had also been damaged by Ukrainian strikes. Ukrainian officials haven’t responded to the allegations.
Sunak extends UK support for saving forests – but will not give more funding
Rishi Sunak has pledged the UK’s continued support for conserving threatened forests around the world, through a funding programme covering a third of the world’s forests, at the Cop27 UN climate summit in Egypt. Brazil is expected to join the initiative, under the incoming president Luiz Inácio Lula...
Comments / 0