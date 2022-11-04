ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

1,500 New Graves Dug at Ukraine Mass Burial Site, Satellite Images Show

Over 1,500 new graves have been dug at a mass burial site near the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, satellite images of the area show. Thousands of civilians in the port city were killed before the Kremlin completed its capture of Mariupol in May. Now, a BBC analysis of satellite images show that three burial sites around the city have been steadily expanding since the spring. One site at Staryi Krym, northwest of the city, has seen 1,500 new graves dug since June. The U.K.’s Centre for Information Resilience now estimates that 4,600 graves have been dug at the site since the war began in February, though it’s not clear how many bodies are buried there. Ukrainian authorities estimate that 25,000 people died in the fight for Mariupol, including as many as 7,000 killed in rubble as their homes were bombed.Read it at BBC
The Associated Press

Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday following damage to three power lines. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the pro-Kremlin administration of the partially occupied Kherson region, said Monday that “power and connectivity is being partially restored” in Kherson city. The alleged attack occurred on the Berislav-Kakhovka power line, and Russian state media reported on Sunday that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had also been damaged by Ukrainian strikes. Ukrainian officials haven’t responded to the allegations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy