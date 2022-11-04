Read full article on original website
Man in dark clothing hit and killed while walking on the Lodge in Detroit overnight
A 44-year-old man has died after being hit by a car while walking along the Lodge Freeway in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Farmington Hills man hit, killed on I-75 exit ramp while putting gas in his car
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after being hit by a car on a Metro Detroit freeway ramp while putting gas in his car early Sunday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming. "It’s hard to know that that’s what you...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 200+ person party
A seventeen-year-old was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people.
Have you seen Davaree? Detroit police searching for teen who left his home Friday evening and never returned
Authorities in Detroit hope to reunite a missing teen with his family after he was last seen leaving his home Friday evening. The Detroit Police Department said Davaree Davis, 14, left his house in area of 20200 block of Woodingham without permission
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT – A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the Lodge Freeway early Sunday morning, according to police. Michigan State Police said callers reported that a man in all black clothing was walking in the left southbound lane of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) at around 1:45 a.m. He...
Shelby Twp. police officer dies suddenly on duty; officials say no suspicious or criminal activity involved
The Shelby Township Police Department is mourning after a police officer died suddenly while on duty Saturday. No cause of death has been released.
ClickOnDetroit.com
41-year-old Farmington Hills man struck, killed while putting gas in vehicle on I-75 exit ramp
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was struck and killed while putting gas in his vehicle on the 8 Mile Road exit ramp of northbound I-75. The incident happened at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. The Farmington Hills man had run out of gas and was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile Road exit ramp.
fox2detroit.com
Shelby Township police mourning death of one of their officers
SHELBY TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Shelby Township Police announced the death of one of their officers late Saturday night. Veteran Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell passed away suddenly at the age of 51 while on duty, officials said. Kammerzell was a 17-year member of the police department. "The passing does not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man dead for 5 months discovered in Southgate soybean field 36 years ago
The decomposed remains of a white man were found 36 years ago in a field used for growing soybeans in Southgate. The remains were found on November 5, 1986. The man still hasn’t been identified and Southgate police have been unable to locate the report on this case. It...
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
$6k raised for Macomb County family after of 6-year-old boy dies of RSV
A sailing company in New Baltimore is raising money to offset costs for an employee’s family after their 6-year-old boy died of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, this week.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
WNEM
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit mother on mission to raise awareness about dangers of fentanyl after death of son
CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Clarkston woman is making it her mission to raise awareness about the dangers of synthetic opiods, like fentanyl. Rebecca Elmaksoud is determined to turn her heartache into advocacy after she lost her son, Brandon Reynolds, to fentanyl poisoning. Elmaksoud is working with other families who...
fox2detroit.com
Shelby Township police officer passes away while on duty
SHELBY TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Shelby Township Police announced the death of one of their officers late Saturday night. Veteran Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell passed away suddenly at the age of 51 while on duty, officials said. Kammerzell was a 17-year member of the police department. "The passing does not...
Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
