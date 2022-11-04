Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Age-Adjusted Rate of Alcohol-Induced Deaths Up From 2019 to 2020
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — From 2019 to 2020, the age-adjusted rate of alcohol-induced deaths increased 26 percent, according to a November data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Merianne Rose Spencer, M.P.H., from the National Center...
Common US foods that are banned in other countries
Consumers in the United States put their trust in organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture to keep packaged foods, fish, and livestock production safe—but to what standards?. Many American food additives (think flame retardants and suspected carcinogens) and production standards that have...
Lipid Ratios Linked to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Risk
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In the Chinese population, the triglyceride to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TG/HDL-C) ratio and the total cholesterol (TC)/HDL-C ratio are associated with an increased risk for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online Oct. 3 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Chen...
AHA: Those With, at Risk for CVD Less Likely to Use Wearables
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with, or at risk for, cardiovascular disease (CVD), are less likely to use wearable devices that monitor and track health or physical activity, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 7 in Chicago.
AviClear™ Now Broadly Available to US Physicians and Practitioners Upon National Launch
BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announces that AviClear is now broadly available to physicians and practitioners treating patients throughout North America. AviClear is the first and only energy device to be both FDA cleared and Health Canada approved for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne, with additional approval in Canada for acne scars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005473/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
AHA: Once-Daily Edoxaban Seems Safe for Pediatric Cardiac Patients
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Once-daily edoxaban seems safe and effective for pediatric patients with cardiac disease, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 7 in Chicago. Michael A. Portman, M.D., from Seattle Children’s Hospital, and...
Electroacupuncture Cuts Risk for Prolonged Postoperative Ileus
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Electroacupuncture (EA) is effective in promoting gastrointestinal function recovery following laparoscopic resection of colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in JAMA Surgery. Yu Wang, from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, and colleagues assessed the efficacy of EA...
