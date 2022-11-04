BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announces that AviClear is now broadly available to physicians and practitioners treating patients throughout North America. AviClear is the first and only energy device to be both FDA cleared and Health Canada approved for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne, with additional approval in Canada for acne scars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005473/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO