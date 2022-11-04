Warren Easton’s second-half surge pushes them past McDonogh 35, for the 59-38 Thursday night win

NEW ORLEANS — Warren Easton defeated McDonogh 35, 59-38 Thursday night at Pan American Stadium to claim the district 11-4A title.

Easton went into the halftime locker room trailing McDonogh 35, 19-8, but would score 37 points in the 3rd quarter. They would add 14 in the final frame to come out with the win.

The two teams combined for 56 points in the 3rd quarter alone, totaling 70 in the second half.

Warren Easton improves to 9-1 on the season with the win.

Coming into the night, Warren Easton was ranked No. 1 in the Division I Select bracket.

You can catch highlights of tonight’s game and more on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38. The replay is at midnight on WGNO.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.